Melting Pot rooftop disco planned for Glasgow hotel

One of Glasgow’s most loved club nights will transform a city centre rooftop bar into a disco wonderland.

Melting Pot has announced it will be returning to Glasgow’s Radisson RED Hotel in the heart of the city for an incredible evening of disco and dancing.

After a sell-out event in 2020, the legendary Glasgow club night will once again be taking over the stunning 9th floor sky bar for what is set to be an unmissable penthouse party.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rooftop disco is coming to Glasgow.

With floor to ceiling windows, panoramic views, and a state of the art sound system, guests are invited for a night of dancing in the stars. Surrounded by some of the city’s most iconic landmarks, from the River Clyde and Finnieston Crane, out on to the Hydro and West End, this is a rare opportunity to have a real penthouse party in the most stunning of venues, while Melting Pot DJs keep feet moving long after the sun sets.

‘Super excited’

Mark Mackechnie, Melting Pot director, said: “We are super excited to have the opportunity to throw a proper Melting Pot party with the Radisson Red in the spectacular sky bar. There really is no other location like this in Glasgow.”

Tickets

This event is restricted by capacity so tickets are limited. Organisers are also offering guests a one night room x party option including a room for the night, 2 tickets to Melting Pot, 2 drinks on arrival and 2 breakfasts in the morning.