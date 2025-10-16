If you want to tune in to the Mercury Prize - make sure you’ve got the right channel 🚨

The Mercury Prize is taking place this evening.

The ceremony can be watched on TV in 2025.

But which channel will it be on?

A major music award ceremony is set to take place in just a few hours. The 2025 Mercury Prize will celebrate the best in British music.

Fans might be wanting to tune in to find out which artists triumph at this year’s edition of the award. Fortunately, viewers will be able to watch the action from home and see walks away with the gong.

The BBC will once again be broadcasting the event at Newcastle’s Utilita arena this evening (October 16). But it is not on one of the channels you would expect.

How to watch the Mercury Prize 2025?

Who are your last-minute favourites ahead of this evening's Mercury Prize ceremony, taking place in Newcastle - the first time the event has left London since starting in 1992? | Getty Images

Once again, the Beeb will have coverage of the ceremony today. It is taking place in Newcastle and some of the biggest names in UK music are up for the award.

It is set to be broadcast on BBC Four and can also be watched on iPlayer. Make sure you have got the right channel so you don’t miss out.

Among the artists nominated this year are Pulp, Sam Fender, CMAT, Fontaines D.C., FKA Twings, PinkPantheress, and more. My colleague Benjamin Jackson has broken down the frontrunners, at least according to the bookies.

What time is the Mercury Prize 2025 on TV?

The BBC’s coverage is set to begin at 9.30pm and will run through to approximately 10.45pm. It is set to be presented by Lauren Laverne.

Before the award itself is handed out, there will be live performances taking place at the Utilita Arena.

Which channel is the Mercury Prize 2025 on?

If you tune in to BBC One or Two this evening, you won’t be able to find coverage of the Mercury Prize. Instead, as previously mentioned, it is being broadcast over on BBC Four.

It is channel 106 on Freeview for the HD one, 9 for the regular, and for those watching in Scotland it is on channel 24.

