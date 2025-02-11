This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Smiths frontman makes his return to UK stages for the first time since 2023

Former The Smiths frontman Morrissey has announced a three-date tour of the UK in June 2025.

The singer is set for two dates in Glasgow, before a homecoming show at Manchester’s Co-op Live.

Here’s how you can get tickets and pre-sale tickets before they go on general sale this week.

Controversial yet incredibly revered singer Morrissey has announced a short tour of the United Kingdom, set to take place in June 2025 - and shortly before Glastonbury Festival.

After hinting at a major announcement, former Smiths frontman and solo icon Morrissey has revealed his latest live dates. He'll kick off in Dublin on May 31 with a show at the 3Arena, followed by two nights at Glasgow's O2 Academy on June 4 and 5.

The run concludes with a homecoming performance at Manchester’s Co-op Live on June 7.

Morrissey has announced a three-date tour of the UK later this year.

It would mark the first time Morrissey has performed in the United Kingdom, according to Setlist.FM, since his final performance in the country on July 25 2023, then part of his European Tour dates.

The tour dates come as the singer is still looking to release his most recent record, Bonfire of Teenagers, which was scheduled to be released in 2023 but his label at the time, Capitol, would not release the album.

He has since bought back the rights to both Bonfire of Teenagers and his 2014 album, World Peace Is None of Your Business.

Where is Morrissey performing on his 2025 UK tour?

Morrissey is set to perform at the following locations on the following dates:

June 4 2025 - O2 Academy, Glasgow

June 5 2025 - O2 Academy, Glasgow

June 7 2025 - Co-op Live, Manchester

When can I get tickets to see Morrissey on his 2025 UK tour?

Pre-sale tickets

Those with access to O2 Priority tickets for the Glasgow dates will be able to purchase them through the pre-sale access the initiative provides from 9am on February 12 2025, with Co-op Live venue presales to commence on the same day.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then commence on February 14 2025 through Ticketmaster and See Tickets from 9am.

