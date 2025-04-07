We have previously written and spoke about the greatest albums that have been released by Glasgow bands and musicians, but today wanted to give a bit more love to the albums that are under-appreciated through no fault of their own.
Some are follow ups to decade defining releases whilst some are simply overshadowed by a strong back catalogue.
Here are 12 under-appreciated albums from Glasgow bands that should be in your record collection
1. The Invisible Band - Travis
The Invisible Band is the third studio album released by Glasgow band Travis. Fran Healy said the title of the album referred to the band's status of having famous songs, but not being famous themselves. | Travis
2. You Could Have It So Much Better - Franz Ferdinand
You Could Have It So Much Better was released in September 2005 as the second studio album by Franz Ferdinand. The album was recorded between studios in Glasgow and New York City. It includes tracks such as "Do You Want To" and "Walk Away". | Supplied
3. Southside - Texas
Southside is the debut album released by Glasgow rockers Texas in 1989. The album's first single "I Don't Want a Lover" was released in January 1989 and peaked at number eight in the UK Singles Chart. | Texas
4. Dogs in the Traffic - Love and Money
Dogs in the Traffic is the third studio album released by Love and Money in 1991. Three singles were released from the album: "My Love Lives in a Dead House", "Looking for Angeline" and "Winter". | Supplied
