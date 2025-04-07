Albums of Glasgow: 12 under-appreciated albums from Glasgow bands that should be in your record collection

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Apr 2025, 11:51 BST

These are some of the most under-appreciated albums from Glasgow bands that should be in your record collection

We have previously written and spoke about the greatest albums that have been released by Glasgow bands and musicians, but today wanted to give a bit more love to the albums that are under-appreciated through no fault of their own.

Some are follow ups to decade defining releases whilst some are simply overshadowed by a strong back catalogue.

GlasgowWorld’s newsletter, your window into Glasgow - sign up here.

Here are 12 under-appreciated albums from Glasgow bands that should be in your record collection

The Invisible Band is the third studio album released by Glasgow band Travis. Fran Healy said the title of the album referred to the band's status of having famous songs, but not being famous themselves.

1. The Invisible Band - Travis

The Invisible Band is the third studio album released by Glasgow band Travis. Fran Healy said the title of the album referred to the band's status of having famous songs, but not being famous themselves. | Travis

You Could Have It So Much Better was released in September 2005 as the second studio album by Franz Ferdinand. The album was recorded between studios in Glasgow and New York City. It includes tracks such as "Do You Want To" and "Walk Away".

2. You Could Have It So Much Better - Franz Ferdinand

You Could Have It So Much Better was released in September 2005 as the second studio album by Franz Ferdinand. The album was recorded between studios in Glasgow and New York City. It includes tracks such as "Do You Want To" and "Walk Away". | Supplied

Southside is the debut album released by Glasgow rockers Texas in 1989. The album's first single "I Don't Want a Lover" was released in January 1989 and peaked at number eight in the UK Singles Chart.

3. Southside - Texas

Southside is the debut album released by Glasgow rockers Texas in 1989. The album's first single "I Don't Want a Lover" was released in January 1989 and peaked at number eight in the UK Singles Chart. | Texas

Dogs in the Traffic is the third studio album released by Love and Money in 1991. Three singles were released from the album: "My Love Lives in a Dead House", "Looking for Angeline" and "Winter".

4. Dogs in the Traffic - Love and Money

Dogs in the Traffic is the third studio album released by Love and Money in 1991. Three singles were released from the album: "My Love Lives in a Dead House", "Looking for Angeline" and "Winter". | Supplied

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowAlbumsMusicians
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice