Glasgow's music scene in the 1990s was buzzing with plenty of new bands emerging from the scene with bands being released on independent Glasgow record label Chemikal Underground.

Primal Scream's Screamadelica really set the standard for music in the city in the early nineties with the album still being considered to be one of the best albums which has ever come out of the city.

Away from chart battles between Oasis and Blur, Glaswegians were checking out local bands and really getting into the likes of Travis, Belle and Sebastian and Mogwai.

Here are the best songs released by Glasgow bands in the 1990s.

1 . Why Does It Always Rain On Me? Travis | Getty Images

2 . Movin' on Up Primal Scream | Getty Images

3 . Say What You Want Texas | Dave Hogan/Getty Images

4 . Positive Education Slam | Supplied