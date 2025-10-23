Gigs in Glasgow: 5 Seconds of Summer announce Glasgow OVO Hydro date on 2026 world tour
The tour will kick off in March with a European and UK leg running through May, including a run of UK and Ireland dates set to include London’s famous The O2.
The UK leg of the tour is followed by U.S. dates from May to August, before concluding in the band’s home country of Australia next November. See below for the full tour routing.
Alongside today’s tour announcement, the band have today released new single ‘Telephone Busy’ taken from their highly anticipated forthcoming new album EVERYONE’S A STAR! due November 14th and available to pre-order/save here. ‘Telephone Busy’ is out now and available to download/stream here.
Embarking on their most ambitious new era yet and pioneering a genre-bending sound, earlier this month the band announced their highly anticipated sixth studio album, EVERYONE’S A STAR! due out November 14th - and their first official new music since 2022. The album is 5 Seconds of Summer as you’ve never seen or heard them before, boldly elevating their sound and aesthetic to another stratosphere. Conceived as both a sonic leap forward and a reassertion of their identity, the record draws inspiration from artists like N.E.R.D., Gorillaz, The Prodigy and beyond, while embracing the energy that has always made 5 Seconds of Summer an electrifying live band.
They kicked things off with lead single ‘NOT OK’ and the accompanying official video, directed by Hannah Lux Davis (Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Avril Lavigne). They followed it up with ‘Boyband’ which served as an ode to their fans and a playful nod to the label that’s followed them throughout their career.
To kick off the new chapter, the band surprised fans in Los Angeles with a pop-up performance. Announced just hours before showtime, thousands of fans lined up and down Sunset Boulevard eager to witness the start of the band’s new era and one-of-a-kind event. The band debuted new songs off the album including lead single ‘NOT OK’, ‘Boyband’, ‘Telephone Busy’, ‘No.1 Obsession’ and ‘Everyone’s A Star!’, alongside fan favourites like ‘Youngblood’, ‘She’s So Perfect’ and ‘Teeth’.
EVERYONE’S A STAR! UK TOUR DATES
Thu Mar 26 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena
Mon Mar 30 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Tue Mar 31 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Thu Apr 02 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Apr 04 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live
Sun Apr 05 – Cardiff, UK – International Arena