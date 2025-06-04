Glastonbury Festival will take place later this month from June 25 to 29 at Worthy Farm and will feature several bands and acts with a Glasgow connection.

The festival will feature over 3,000 performances across various stages, with headliners including The 1975, Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Rod Stewart will perform in the traditional Sunday Legends Slot, while Charli XCX, The Prodigy, Alanis Morissette, and Raye are also among the notable acts performing at the festival this year.

Here are seven bands and acts with a Glasgow connection playing Glastonbury

1 . The Fratellis The Fratellis will perform at the Field of Avon at Glastonbury this year. | Scotsman

2 . Franz Ferdinand Franz Ferdinand will perform at Glastonbury Festival on Friday 27 June this year. | Supplied

3 . Biffy Clyro Biffy Clyro will perform on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2025 on Friday 27 June. This will be the bands fifth time performing at the festival. | AFP via Getty Images