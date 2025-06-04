Glastonbury 2025: 7 bands and acts with a Glasgow connection playing Glastonbury Festival this summer

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Jun 2025, 10:19 BST

These are the bands and musicians with a Glasgow connection that are playing Glastonbury this summer.

Glastonbury Festival will take place later this month from June 25 to 29 at Worthy Farm and will feature several bands and acts with a Glasgow connection.

The festival will feature over 3,000 performances across various stages, with headliners including The 1975, Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Rod Stewart will perform in the traditional Sunday Legends Slot, while Charli XCX, The Prodigy, Alanis Morissette, and Raye are also among the notable acts performing at the festival this year.

Here are seven bands and acts with a Glasgow connection playing Glastonbury

The Fratellis will perform at the Field of Avon at Glastonbury this year.

1. The Fratellis

The Fratellis will perform at the Field of Avon at Glastonbury this year. | Scotsman

Franz Ferdinand will perform at Glastonbury Festival on Friday 27 June this year.

2. Franz Ferdinand

Franz Ferdinand will perform at Glastonbury Festival on Friday 27 June this year. | Supplied

Biffy Clyro will perform on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2025 on Friday 27 June. This will be the bands fifth time performing at the festival.

3. Biffy Clyro

Biffy Clyro will perform on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2025 on Friday 27 June. This will be the bands fifth time performing at the festival. | AFP via Getty Images

Optimo was a weekly Sunday-night club based in Glasgow at the Sub Club. They will perform on the Arcadia stage from 21:55 to 22:50 at Glastonbury on Friday 27 June.

4. Optimo

Optimo was a weekly Sunday-night club based in Glasgow at the Sub Club. They will perform on the Arcadia stage from 21:55 to 22:50 at Glastonbury on Friday 27 June. | DF Concerts

