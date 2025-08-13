Record Shops of Glasgow: 8 of my favourite record shops in Glasgow

Glasgow is a music city that takes it tunes very seriously with there being a wide range of great record shops to explore no matter the kind of genre you are searching for.
The city has produced several huge acts such as Simple Minds, Franz Ferdinand and Primal Scream, with some setting out on their musical discovery browsing through the racks of records stores in their younger days.
I’ve been buying albums in the city’s record shops for over a decade now, with the list below being some of my favourite places to head to for a browse.
1. Monorail Music
Monorail Music opened in December 2002 in Glasgow with the store having close connections to artists such as Belle & Sebastian, Teenage Fanclub and Mogwai amongst others. Monorail have always took pride in being open and friendly and although they don't stock all types of music, what they do stock supports people around them. 12 97, Kings Court, 95 King St, Glasgow G1 5RB. | Monorail Music
2. Blitzkrieg
Blitzkrieg have moved premises from London Road to premises across the road from the Barrowland Ballroom. They've got a great selection of vinyl and t-shirts. We also think Blitzkrieg have the best view of all record shops. 231-233, The Barras, Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TP. | Blitzkrieg
3. Mixed Up Records
Tucked away down Otago Lane is Mixed Up Records who have a great selection of new and second-hand vinyl. If you are out and about in the West End, be sure to stop by. 16-22 Otago Lane, Glasgow G12 8PB. | Mixed Up Records
4. Love Music
Love Music is one of Glasgow's most popular record shops with it being located beside Queen Street station on Dundas Street. The likes of Billy Connolly and Seasick Steve have previously popped into the store. 34 Dundas Street, Glasgow G1 2AQ. | Supplied