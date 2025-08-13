Record Shops of Glasgow: 8 of my favourite record shops in Glasgow

1 . Monorail Music

Monorail Music opened in December 2002 in Glasgow with the store having close connections to artists such as Belle & Sebastian, Teenage Fanclub and Mogwai amongst others. Monorail have always took pride in being open and friendly and although they don't stock all types of music, what they do stock supports people around them. 12 97, Kings Court, 95 King St, Glasgow G1 5RB. | Monorail Music