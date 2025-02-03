AC/DC to play first Scottish gig in over 10 years at huge outdoor stadium this summer
AC/DC, the legendary multi-million-selling band, has announced today that they will be returning to Europe this Summer to continue their ‘POWER UP’ tour which will conclude at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh on 21st August 2025.
The ‘POWER UP’ tour, named for their latest studio album, which reached #1 in 21 countries, has seen the band visit Europe last year to rapturous fans and critical acclaim, and the tour continues this Spring with stadium shows in 13 cities across the USA.
AC/DC formed in 1973 in Sydney, Australia, they are one of the most influential rock bands in history, with over 200 million albums sold worldwide. The band’s ‘Back In Black’ LP is the ‘bestselling album by any band ever’ and the ‘third bestselling album by any artist’ with global sales of 50 million and counting. AC/DC was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® in 2003. The band continue selling out stadiums on multiple continents, sell millions of albums annually and generate streams in the billions.
To honour their over 50-year reign as the world’s greatest rock and roll band, AC/DC – Angus Young on lead guitar, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug and Chris Chaney on bass making a triumphant return to thrill their millions of devoted fans, who grow in number with every passing year.
AC/DC POWER UP TOUR EUROPE 2025
26th June Prague, Czech Republic, Airport Letnany
30th June Berlin, Gemany, Olympiastadion
4th July Warsaw, Poland, PGE Narodowy
8th July Düsseldorf, Germany, OPEN AIR PARK DÜSSELDORF
12th July Madrid, Spain, Metropolitano Stadium
20th July, Imola, Italy, Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari*
24th July, Tallinn, Estonia, Song Festival Grounds
28th July Gothenburg, Sweden, Ullevi
5th August Oslo, Norway, Bjerke Racecourse
9th August, Paris, France, Stade De France*
17th August Karlsruhe, Germany, Messe Karlsruhe / Peter - Gross - Bau Real
21st August, Edinburgh, UK, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
AC/DC will play 12 dates across 10 countries this Summer. Tickets for the shows will be available from 10am on 7th February 2025*. The tour includes the first-ever AC/DC show in Estonia, and the Edinburgh concert sees the band return to Scotland, the home nation of the Young clan, for the first time in a decade.