AC/DC to play first Scottish gig in over 10 years at huge outdoor stadium this summer

The band will make their return to Scotland for the first time in over 10 years

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AC/DC, the legendary multi-million-selling band, has announced today that they will be returning to Europe this Summer to continue their ‘POWER UP’ tour which will conclude at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh on 21st August 2025.

The ‘POWER UP’ tour, named for their latest studio album, which reached #1 in 21 countries, has seen the band visit Europe last year to rapturous fans and critical acclaim, and the tour continues this Spring with stadium shows in 13 cities across the USA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AC/DC formed in 1973 in Sydney, Australia, they are one of the most influential rock bands in history, with over 200 million albums sold worldwide. The band’s ‘Back In Black’ LP is the ‘bestselling album by any band ever’ and the ‘third bestselling album by any artist’ with global sales of 50 million and counting. AC/DC was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® in 2003. The band continue selling out stadiums on multiple continents, sell millions of albums annually and generate streams in the billions.

To honour their over 50-year reign as the world’s greatest rock and roll band, AC/DC – Angus Young on lead guitar, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug and Chris Chaney on bass making a triumphant return to thrill their millions of devoted fans, who grow in number with every passing year.

AC/DC POWER UP TOUR EUROPE 2025

26th June Prague, Czech Republic, Airport Letnany

30th June Berlin, Gemany, Olympiastadion

4th July Warsaw, Poland, PGE Narodowy

8th July Düsseldorf, Germany, OPEN AIR PARK DÜSSELDORF

12th July Madrid, Spain, Metropolitano Stadium

20th July, Imola, Italy, Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari*

24th July, Tallinn, Estonia, Song Festival Grounds

28th July Gothenburg, Sweden, Ullevi

5th August Oslo, Norway, Bjerke Racecourse

9th August, Paris, France, Stade De France*

17th August Karlsruhe, Germany, Messe Karlsruhe / Peter - Gross - Bau Real

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

21st August, Edinburgh, UK, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

AC/DC will play 12 dates across 10 countries this Summer. Tickets for the shows will be available from 10am on 7th February 2025*. The tour includes the first-ever AC/DC show in Estonia, and the Edinburgh concert sees the band return to Scotland, the home nation of the Young clan, for the first time in a decade.