Alice Cooper announce huge Glasgow show with special guests Primal Scream

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Alice Cooper has achieved so much in his lengthy career and remains one the greatest rock shows on the planet.

Returning to the UK for the first time since 2022, in October, Alice and his award-winning band are heading to arenas in Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds and, for the first time in many years, more up close and in your face shows at London’s Eventim Apollo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Too Close For Comfort tour brings fans closer than ever to Alice with giant video screens blending the live action with pre-recorded scenes to delve deeper into Alice’s world.

Expect spectacle - snakes, guillotines, monsters and more - wreaking havoc on stage nightly. Classics like “Under My Wheels,” “I’m Eighteen,” “Schools Out,” “Poison,” “Billion Dollar Babies,” and “No More Mr Nice Guy” are staples and there are surprises every night, effortlessly drawn from one the greatest catalogues in rock and roll.

Primal Scream will join Alice for the tour, in all cities except London. The Glasgow band have been on an odyssey, making jangly guitar pop to brash rock n roll, incorporating acid house and psychedelia into unique records and live experiences. Frontman Bobby Gillespie cites Alice’s shocking appearances on 1970s Top of the Pops as a formative influence.