Another Sunny Day: 6 songs with a Glasgow connection that mention sunshine and summer

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 11:39 BST

These are the songs with a Glasgow connection that mention the summer and sunshine.

Having already looked at the definitive ‘taps aff’ anthems for Glasgow, we wanted to take a look at the musicians with a Glasgow connection that have mentioned sunshine and the summer in their songs.

Here are six songs for the summer in Glasgow.

"Another sunny day, I met you up in the garden"

1. Another Sunny Day - Belle and Sebastian

"Another sunny day, I met you up in the garden" | Getty Images

"Summer in the city where the air is still"

2. Somewhere in My Heart - Aztec Camera

"Summer in the city where the air is still" | Getty Images

"Sunshine came softly a-through my a-window today"

3. Sunshine Superman - Donovan

"Sunshine came softly a-through my a-window today" | Getty Images

"When the sun and sand won't come your way?"

4. Glasgow - The Snuts

"When the sun and sand won't come your way?" | Supplied

