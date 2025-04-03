22 definitive taps aff anthems from Glasgow for a sunny day

Having already looked at some of the most definitive albums and songs which have came out of Glasgow, we’ve came up with a comprehensive playlist of local summer tunes.

Some of these songs are the perfect way to get the party started on a sunny day, whether you are having a few friends around for a barbeque or are heading out for a few jars at a beer garden.

Take a look at the 22 tunes which we’ve picked out from in and around Glasgow.

1 . Movin’ on Up - Primal Scream Movin’ on Up was the first track on Primal Scream’s landmark Screamadelica album which was released in 1991. | Primal Scream

2 . Take Me Out - Franz Ferdinand Take Me Out was recorded a year after the band first met in Glasgow. It was the second single released from their self-titled studio album which was released in 2004. | Franz Ferdinand

3 . Another Sunny Day - Belle and Sebastian The track was included on Belle and Sebastian’s seventh studio album The Life Pursuit which was released in 2006. Photo: Anna Crolla