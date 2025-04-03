22 definitive taps aff anthems from Glasgow for a sunny day

From Primal Scream to The Supernaturals - 22 definitive summer songs from bands in and around Glasgow

Having already looked at some of the most definitive albums and songs which have came out of Glasgow, we’ve came up with a comprehensive playlist of local summer tunes.

Some of these songs are the perfect way to get the party started on a sunny day, whether you are having a few friends around for a barbeque or are heading out for a few jars at a beer garden.

Take a look at the 22 tunes which we’ve picked out from in and around Glasgow.

Movin’ on Up was the first track on Primal Scream’s landmark Screamadelica album which was released in 1991.

1. Movin’ on Up - Primal Scream

Movin’ on Up was the first track on Primal Scream’s landmark Screamadelica album which was released in 1991. | Primal Scream

Take Me Out was recorded a year after the band first met in Glasgow. It was the second single released from their self-titled studio album which was released in 2004.

2. Take Me Out - Franz Ferdinand

Take Me Out was recorded a year after the band first met in Glasgow. It was the second single released from their self-titled studio album which was released in 2004. | Franz Ferdinand

The track was included on Belle and Sebastian’s seventh studio album The Life Pursuit which was released in 2006.

3. Another Sunny Day - Belle and Sebastian

The track was included on Belle and Sebastian’s seventh studio album The Life Pursuit which was released in 2006. Photo: Anna Crolla

Chelsea Dagger still remains a popular song today with a number of football teams having adopted the tune. It was released as the second single from their debut album Costello Music which was released in 2006.

4. Chelsea Dagger - The Fratellis

Chelsea Dagger still remains a popular song today with a number of football teams having adopted the tune. It was released as the second single from their debut album Costello Music which was released in 2006. | The Fratellis

