Awright ya bawbag: Hollywood star Jared Leto learns Glaswegian phrases after kilted appearance at The Hydro
and live on Freeview channel 276
Alongside his illustrious film career, including roles in The Thin Red Line, American Psycho, Fight Club and winning an Oscar for Dallas Buyers Club, has been the frontman of rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars for over 20 years.
He has a history of wearing a kilt onstage as part of his stage persona and for their gig at The Hydro both Jared and elder brother Shannon - the group’s drummer - work punk kilts designed by Siobhan Mackenzie.
Her Glasgow based company produces contemporary fashion for menswear and womenswear, inspired by Scotland with a strong tartan motif. She shared a picture of the pair, explaining: “Jared wears a full custom look including a tartan faced sequin cape, mesh crystal top and crystal lovers kilt. Shannon wears a multi-tartan punk kilt.”
After the show, Leto shared a clip of him learning Glaswegian phrases with his 12 million followers on Instagram. You can watch the Hollywood star attempt to say “away and bile yer heid” and other colourful parts of the Glasgow patter lexicon here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.