The tour will end with two nights at Kelvingrove Bandstand in June 2026

Next year, Belle and Sebastian will celebrate 30 years of Tigermilk and If You’re Feeling Sinister by performing the iconic albums in full during a series of two-night stands at classic venues across the UK, Europe, US, Canada, and Mexico, culminating with two shows in their hometown of Glasgow on June 26-27.

First released in 1996, both records have long-since attained mythic status – “greatest of all time” list fixtures with songs that have spent decades populating mixtapes and playlists. Pitchfork called Tigermilk “immaculate” and The Guardian praised If You’re Feeling Sinister as “subtly poetic, wickedly funny, and gorgeously melodic.”

Each evening will focus on one record, followed by a second set of classic B&S tunes.

Anna Isola Crolla

Belle & Sebastian 2026 Tour Dates

Feb 24 – Bern, CH @ Bierhübeli #

Feb 25 – Bern, CH @ Bierhübeli %

Feb 27 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex #

Feb 28 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex %

Mar 2 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso #

Mar 3 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso %

Mar 5 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol #

Mar 6 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol %

Mar 8 – Stockholm, SE @ Göta Lejon #

Mar 9 – Stockholm, SE @ Göta Lejon %

Mar 11 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller #

Mar 12 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller %

Mar 14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio #

Mar 15 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio %

Mar 17 – Cologne, DE @ Stadthalle #

Mar 18 – Cologne, DE @ Stadthalle %

Apr 4 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia #

Apr 5 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia %

Apr 8 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall #

Apr 9 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall %

Apr 11 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall #

Apr 12 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall %

May 12 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan #

May 13 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan %

May 17 – Miami, FL @ Knight Concert Hall %May 19 – Boston, MA @ The Orpheum Theatre #

May 20 – Boston, MA @ The Orpheum Theatre %

May 22 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 #

May 23 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 %

May 25 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall #

May 26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall %

May 28 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed #

May 29 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed %

June 1 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater #

June 2 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater %

June 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium #

June 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium %

June 8 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library #

June 9 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library %

June 10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic #

June 11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic %

Jun 26 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Bandstand #

Jun 27 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Bandstand %

# Performing Tigermilk + classic Belle & Sebastian Songs & % Performing If You’re Feeling Sinister + classic Belle & Sebastian Songs

Tickets go on pre-sale Wednesday at 10am local and, Spotify Fans First presale on Thursday 10am local, and general sale on Friday at 10am local.