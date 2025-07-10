Bob Dylan to play two nights in Glasgow on UK and Ireland tour in November

The 84-year-old American singer-songwriter will perform two nights in Glasgow later this year.

Bob Dylan will make his return to Glasgow after three years when he performs two nights at the SEC Armadillo in November as part of his UK and Ireland tour.

Earlier today, dates were added for gigs in Swansea, Leeds and Coventry with Ticketmaster also showing the dates of the concerts. These soon disappeared which caused widespread speculation amongst Dylan fans that more gigs would be added.

The tour kicks off in Brighton before making its way to the Building Society Arena in Swansea, Leeds's First Direct Arena and then two nights in Glasgow on Sunday 16 and Monday 17 November. Dylan will then head across the Irish sea to Belfast, Killarney and Dublin.

Bob Dylan | Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Where will Bob Dylan play on UK and Ireland tour?

November 7 - Brighton Centre, Brighton

November 9 - Building Society Arena, Swansea

November 10 - Building Society Arena, Swansea

November 11 - Building Society Arena, Swansea

November 13 - Coventry Building Society Arena

November 14 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

November 16 - Armadillo, Glasgow

November 17 - Armadillo, Glasgow

November 19 - Waterfront, Belfast

November 20 - Waterfront, Belfast

November 23 - INEC, Killarney

November 24 - INEC, Killarney

November 25 - 3Arena, Dublin

We went along to see Bob Dylan when he was in Scotland last year at the Usher Hall. Speaking about the gig, I wrote: “Bob Dylan performed an almost perfect two hour set at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on a night to remember for everyone in attendance.

“The legendary musician hadn’t played in the capital for over 15 years before back-to-back nights at the historic venue. When it was announced a couple of months ago that Dylan would be returning to Scotland, I just had to be there.

“Having already seen the 83-year-old twice, I know exactly what I’m getting whenever I go along to a Dylan concert. I don’t expect to hear his greatest hits from a career which has spanned over 60 years. It’s more like a music experience than a plug for the back catalogue.

“He can do whatever he wants, and his adoring fans will be right there for it. I’m not knocking the SEC Armadillo at all - Dylan played there on his most recent visit to Glasgow - but the Usher Hall is a terrific venue and it made it even better that I was only five rows from the front.

“Heading into the hall in Edinburgh’s West End, there were even people standing outside with placards looking for tickets. I took my seat early after hitting the merch stall and grabbing a pint.

“Many people would be surprised to hear that a Dylan concert is a phone-free gig. You voluntarily hand over your phone and it gets locked away in a small pouch. It’s actually an enjoyable experience disconnecting from your mobile for a couple of hours as you can sit back and truly enjoy the music.

“Dylan appeared on stage swiftly at 7.30pm and was met with a rapturous applause. “All Along The Watchtower” kicked-off almost two hours of musical joy and magic. Although he sits behind his piano for majority of the night, there are sudden bursts of applause when he rises out his seat.

“We were also treated to Dylan’s unbelievable harmonica playing. “Every Grain of Sand” closed the night before Dylan and his magnificent band to their final bow. If this is the last time that Bob Dylan is ever to appear in Scotland, then so be it. I am glad I got to experience his music once again and sit in the same room as a musical genius.”

Thankfully that wasn’t to be the last time, and we are already looking forward to seeing him in November.