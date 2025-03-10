Cast announce 30 years of All Change show at Barrowland Ballroom

Cast have announced a 30th anniversary tour for their debut album All Change, including a return to the Barrowland Ballroom.

The band will play in Glasgow on Saturday 29 November. Speaking of the news, the band said: "We are delighted to celebrate 30 years of All Change with you this year, with shows across the UK and Ireland!"

Cast emerged in the 1990s as part of the Britpop scene, formed in 1992 in Liverpool, the band initially gained attention for their melodic, guitar-driven sound. Cast are led by John Power, the former bassist and vocalist of the band The La’s.

Cast’s sound blends elements of classic British rock with infectious pop sensibilities, drawing comparisons to bands like Ocean Colour Scene and The Verve. Their debut album, All Change (1995), was a commercial success, producing four singles Finetime, Alright, Sandstorm and Walkaway. The album went on to achieve gold certification in the UK, and its success firmly established the band within the mainstream Britpop scene.

Over the years, Cast's lineup has underwent some changes, with Power remaining the core member. The band went on hiatus in the early 2000s but reunited in 2010, continuing to tour and release new material, managed by Glasgow svengali Alan McGee. Their album Troubled Times (2017) received positive feedback from fans and critics, showing that Cast still had a significant presence in the UK music scene. This summer they will support Oasis on their UK tour dates including the Scottish show at Murrayfield Stadium.