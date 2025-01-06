Celtic Connections in partnership with Innis & Gunn has added more than 40 shows to its ever-expanding 2025 programme, with many artists using their platform at the festival to shine a light on the natural world.
Delivered by Glasgow Life and taking place from Thursday 16 January to Sunday 2 February, the world’s premier celebration of roots, world and folk music will welcome around 1,200 musicians and artists from 20 countries for 300 events in 25 venues across Glasgow, a UNESCO City of Music.
The line up continues to blossom with new and established talent, and performances which delve into preserving and protecting the environment are among those set to take centre stage this winter.
With the massive list of gigs, concerts, and performances this year - it can all feel a little bit overwhelming - that’s why we put together this list of the very best gigs you’ll want to catch at the international folk festival this year.
