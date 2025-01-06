Celtic Connections in partnership with Innis & Gunn has added more than 40 shows to its ever-expanding 2025 programme, with many artists using their platform at the festival to shine a light on the natural world.

Delivered by Glasgow Life and taking place from Thursday 16 January to Sunday 2 February, the world’s premier celebration of roots, world and folk music will welcome around 1,200 musicians and artists from 20 countries for 300 events in 25 venues across Glasgow, a UNESCO City of Music.

The line up continues to blossom with new and established talent, and performances which delve into preserving and protecting the environment are among those set to take centre stage this winter.

With the massive list of gigs, concerts, and performances this year - it can all feel a little bit overwhelming - that’s why we put together this list of the very best gigs you’ll want to catch at the international folk festival this year.

1 . The Bluebells The Bluebells are set to light up the Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom for Celtic Connections 2025 on February 1 at 7:30pm. Tickets cost £33.60 plus booking fee. | Getty Images

2 . Peat & Diesel Peat & Diesel bring their wild, high-energy sound to the Emirates Arena for the venue's first ever gig, as part of Celtic Connections and their UK Tour. They play January 23 at 8pm. Tickets cost £31.36 plus booking fee. | Contributed Photo: Contributed

3 . KT Tunstall KT Tunstall will perform Eye to the Telescope in full at the Royal Concert Hall to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the album. She will play January 30 and 31. Tickets cost £39.20 plus booking fee. | KT Tunstall

4 . Lady Blackbird Lady Blackbird will play her new album Slang Spirituals at the Pavilion Theatre on February 2. Tickets cost between £25.76 and £28.00 plus booking fee. | Christine Schwan Photo: Christine Schwan