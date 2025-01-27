Celtic Connections 2025: 6 must see acts at Celtic Connections this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Celtic Connections enters its second and final full week, we look at the must see acts coming up.

Celtic Connections suffered from the weekend’s weather warnings, with a number of scheduled shows cancelled on Friday. However, the festival returned full of song and continues into this week.

This week will see some of the festival’s biggest names appearing across some incredible venues in the city - including the world-famous Barrowland Ballroom and the grandiose Cottiers.

Over the course of 18 days, Celtic Connections will bring together approximately 1,200 musicians and artists from 20 countries for 300 events across 25 venues, with total attendance expected to reach around 110,000.

Take a look at six acts to catch at Celtic Connections this week.