Celtic Connections: the best Glasgow pubs to visit before your Celtic Connections gig

A look at where to get a drink before seeing the acts across the incredible Celtic Connections festival

Celtic Connections is once again upon us and more than 300 events will take place in Glasgow right across the city this January and February.

Running between Thursday, 16 January and Sunday, 2 February, it is a celebration of music by bringing together genres from across the spectrum to perform and collaborate in some of Glasgow’s amazing venues. You can find the full programme here.

While those venues often have their own bars, its good to have a stop off on the way or pop in for a pint afterwards to debrief on the amazing act you’ve just seen.

So here’s our look at the best pubs and bars to visit this Celtic Connections:

91 Candleriggs, Glasgow G1 1NP | Google Maps

Bar 91

Why you should visit: Cosy space with great cocktails and food options.

Perfect for shows at: Old Fruitmarket, City Halls

Who is playing: Rhiannon Giddens & Dirk Powell, Lindisfarne, The Magic Numbers

58 Bridge St, Glasgow G5 9HU | Contributed

Laurieston

Why you should visit: Iconic Glasgow pub with time-capsule like exterior and interior.

Perfect for shows at: O2 Academy

Who is playing: Elephant Sessions and the East Pointers

16 Dowanhill St, Glasgow G11 5QR | Supplied

The Sparkle Horse

Why you should visit: Close to Kelvinhall station means its a great stopping point on your way to Cottiers.

Perfect for shows at: Cottiers Theatre

Who is playing: Broken Chanter, Willie Watson, John Smith and Georgia Ruth

76 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G2 3DE | Contributed

Lauders

Why you should visit: Traditional pub that has a great selection of drinks, and has one of the best people watching windows in the city.

Perfect for shows at: Royal Concert Hall, Pavilion Theatre

Who is playing: Lyle Lovett, Lloyd Cole, KT Tunstall

251 Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TP | The Gate Glasgow

The Gate

Why you should visit: One of the best bars in Glasgow, it offers cocktails, toasties and has over 150 whiskies.

Perfect for shows at: Barrowland Ballroom, St Luke’s

Who is playing: Brownbear, corto.alto, The Bluebells

85 Drygate, Glasgow G4 0UT. | Supplied

Drygate Brewery

Why you should visit: A great selection of in-house ales in a cool venue

Perfect for shows at: Barony Hall, Drygate Brewery

Who is playing: Sacred Paws, Gretchen Peters and the Black Denims, Tapir!

256-260 Byres Rd, Hillhead, Glasgow G12 8SH. | Supplied

Curlers Rest

Why you should visit: The oldest drinking establishment on Byres Road and a brilliant place to head to for a pint or bite to eat

Perfect for shows at: Òran Mór

Who is playing: Bernard Butler, Field Music, Tsuumi Sound System

Nithsdale Rd, Glasgow G41 2AL | Google Maps

The Bungo

Why you should visit: Trendy bar in Strathbungo with vintagey bird covered wallpaper and varied menu

Perfect for shows at: Tramways

Who is playing: Ibibio Sound Machine, Peatbog Faeries, The Friel Sisters

182 Queen Margaret Dr, Glasgow G20 8NX | Brewhaus

Why you should visit: Massive beer garden and trendy interiors make this hidden gem standout

Perfect for shows at: Mackintosh Church

Who is playing: Flyte, Pictish Trail, Eric Bibb