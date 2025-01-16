Celtic Connections: the best Glasgow pubs to visit before your Celtic Connections gig
Celtic Connections is once again upon us and more than 300 events will take place in Glasgow right across the city this January and February.
Running between Thursday, 16 January and Sunday, 2 February, it is a celebration of music by bringing together genres from across the spectrum to perform and collaborate in some of Glasgow’s amazing venues. You can find the full programme here.
While those venues often have their own bars, its good to have a stop off on the way or pop in for a pint afterwards to debrief on the amazing act you’ve just seen.
So here’s our look at the best pubs and bars to visit this Celtic Connections:
Bar 91
Why you should visit: Cosy space with great cocktails and food options.
Perfect for shows at: Old Fruitmarket, City Halls
Who is playing: Rhiannon Giddens & Dirk Powell, Lindisfarne, The Magic Numbers
Laurieston
Why you should visit: Iconic Glasgow pub with time-capsule like exterior and interior.
Perfect for shows at: O2 Academy
Who is playing: Elephant Sessions and the East Pointers
The Sparkle Horse
Why you should visit: Close to Kelvinhall station means its a great stopping point on your way to Cottiers.
Perfect for shows at: Cottiers Theatre
Who is playing: Broken Chanter, Willie Watson, John Smith and Georgia Ruth
Lauders
Why you should visit: Traditional pub that has a great selection of drinks, and has one of the best people watching windows in the city.
Perfect for shows at: Royal Concert Hall, Pavilion Theatre
Who is playing: Lyle Lovett, Lloyd Cole, KT Tunstall
The Gate
Why you should visit: One of the best bars in Glasgow, it offers cocktails, toasties and has over 150 whiskies.
Perfect for shows at: Barrowland Ballroom, St Luke’s
Who is playing: Brownbear, corto.alto, The Bluebells
Drygate Brewery
Why you should visit: A great selection of in-house ales in a cool venue
Perfect for shows at: Barony Hall, Drygate Brewery
Who is playing: Sacred Paws, Gretchen Peters and the Black Denims, Tapir!
Curlers Rest
Why you should visit: The oldest drinking establishment on Byres Road and a brilliant place to head to for a pint or bite to eat
Perfect for shows at: Òran Mór
Who is playing: Bernard Butler, Field Music, Tsuumi Sound System
The Bungo
Why you should visit: Trendy bar in Strathbungo with vintagey bird covered wallpaper and varied menu
Perfect for shows at: Tramways
Who is playing: Ibibio Sound Machine, Peatbog Faeries, The Friel Sisters
Why you should visit: Massive beer garden and trendy interiors make this hidden gem standout
Perfect for shows at: Mackintosh Church
Who is playing: Flyte, Pictish Trail, Eric Bibb
