Celtic Connections: 6 acts to look forward to at Celtic Connections this week

Celtic Connections kicked off on Thursday, 16 January. We look ahead to the first full week of the festival.

The annual traditional music festival launched on Thursday and this year once again looks like a bumper year. More than 300 shows will take place between now and 2 February. Some of the biggest names in traditional and folk music will come to Glasgow’s incredible venues, and we’ve looked at what you can expect this week.

There will be shows from Glasgow legends such as Lloyd Cole and The Bluebells, whilst Country music icon Lyle Lovett will also take to the stage later in the festival run. The festival is one of the best opportunities to catch talent from across the musical spectrum.

Here are six acts to check out this week at Celtic Connections.