Clyde 1’s Cassi to DJ at 90s and OOs festive day parties at BAaD in the Barras

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jam Pot - The 90’s and 00’s smash hit day party is to return to Barras Art and Design in December

Jam Pot have two festive specials planned with Cassi from Clyde 1 set to bring back her nineties and naughties day party to BAaD. The opening event was filled with nostalgic decor, 90’s and 00’s TV ads and party anthems all day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festive specials will take place on 1st December and on 8th December. Cassi said “I can’t believe the opening Jam Pot managed to sell out within 48 hours and what a day we had, I now can’t wait to put a Christmas twist on it now and tickets are selling quick. We are rolling in a sleigh, Christmas decor mixed with all the 90’s and 00’s nostalgia and we are also adding in festive scran in the yard, it’s going to be brilliant”.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Party goers who attended the last Jam Pot left positive reviews. Sharon McManus said “the event was great, we danced our socks off” and Siobhan Gaughan said “absolutely unreal day from start to finish! Loved every minute and will definitely be back.”

Cassi, DJ and Clyde 1 radio presenter says “I grew up in these eras, the music was so diverse and so iconic - I'm so excited to be hosting an event like this. I’ve always wanted to hold a party in BAaD in the Barras, In the heart of Glasgow It’s been a dream of mine for years. It's the perfect venue for Jam Pot"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The official description of the event sets the scene: “Do you often reminisce about the simpler days of Smash Hits mags, MTV music videos and those cheesy telly ads that are still stuck in your head? It’s time to re-live that whole era of music as Cassi from Clyde 1 is bringing her own daytime party to BAaD in the heart of the Barras.

“The day will host many DJ's, live singing and all the 90's and 00's classics from the likes of Aqua, S Club and Wheatus to the big dance anthems like Cascada, Darude and Ultrabeat. You'll be shuffling one minute and sliding the next. All will be covered and we won’t miss out the jam jar drinks and old skool snacks you miss.”

Courtney Flynn - Head of Sales, PR & Comms for Merchant Pubs & Bars Group said - “We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Cassi to bring Jam Pot to life. The day parties at BAaD are a huge success and given that this one is engineered in Glasgow, we can’t wait! Everyone loves Cassi playing us the 90s and noughties hits every morning on the radio so about time we made a full day of it - BAaD is the perfect location for it!”