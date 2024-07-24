Daniel Rooney releases second single ahead of King Tut's show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Rooney is well on his way to ticking off another ambition – selling out a headline show at King Tut’s.

With second single Love To Save out now - a more upbeat Sam Fender-style stomper – Dan follows his big Take Take moment at The Hydro with a headline gig at King Tut’s on Friday September 6, The show is less than 50 tickets away from being sold out.

The Cambuslang singer also released a music video for his first single Old Ways, performing the song on that iconic Tut’s stage, as well as returning to the vast bowl of the OVO Hydro.

With scenes at Radisson RED, the hotel he still plays in, as well as on the Hydro stage and huge empty floor area, backstage and so on, and others previewing his Tut’s debut, the video is a quick reminder of his story so far.

“Tut’s feels like another milestone ticked off the dream list” he says. “Single out, music video out, announced a Tut’s headline – I said before a dream was to play there never mind have my own show.

“It’ll be great to play mostly original music in a big headline show for the first time – in a venue as iconic as Tut’s. It is definitely as big as playing the Hydro because it’s my show this time - it has my name on it.

“I’m going to be playing songs that I’ve written, not covers. It’s special. I want to sell it out soon and we are not far off.

“You feel the pressure a little bit more because it’s on you, but we’re looking forward to it. full band, choosing the support, it’s our show.

“DF Concerts have been brilliant, they really got what I am about and straight away offered me a Tut’s headline – the fact they had that belief in me right off said it all.”

The new single Love To Save is an anthem made for big stages. “It’s a different sound for us but it’s still me, still us. This is just another side of us.

“I don’t want to be pigeon holed or restricted, through playing covers shows for years, we all know so many sounds and styles that it’s nice to explore directions and ideas with an open mind.

“I love this one, I think it has something special.”

Shooting his music video in the empty OVO Hydro was a moment to take in the scale of the venue he played a few weeks before to a full house.

“After the madness of the Take That gig with thousands of people and hundreds of crew it was surreal and eerie to be back in an empty Hydro.

“I was retracing my steps but taking the time to soak it all in, process it because I didn’t have the time to do any of that. It was like a dream. Running from Radisson RED over to the venue then inside.

“It was weird singing alone in the Hydro, you could really hear the reverb - it was a surreal experience. It does make me want to play there again. It gives me the hunger to one day go back when it’s my name on the billboard or gig ticket.

“I still sing in the Radisson RED doing my covers shows so being back there just felt normal – that’s about the only thing that does just now.”

“We’re in a good place and more tunes are coming which is exciting. The big thing is if you’re on the covers circuit gigging in bars and hotels and stuff however nice they are, it can get a bit deflating – but you never know who is in that room.”