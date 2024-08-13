Dua Lipa reacts to Primal Scream nineties classic which "lives rent free" in her mind

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dua Lipa spoke about her love for a Primal Scream classic

Global star Dua Lipa gave her thoughts on one of Primal Scream’s biggest tunes in a recent interview shared on social media.

The band fronted by Springburn-born Bobby Gillespie released the track “Loaded” as the lead single from their third studio album Screamadelica which is still considered to be one of the best Scottish albums of all time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, Dua Lipa has been able to share her thoughts on the classic nineties track which features an audio sample of Frank Maxwell and Peter Fonda from the film the 1999 biker movie The Wild Angels.

Getty Images

Speaking about Loaded, Dua Lipa said: “It’s so good. Its got like the trumpet fanfare and it feels so epic and grand.

“It’s just a real kind of feeling of euphoria that kicks off at that point and that is the only way to describe it.

“Your heart is exploding with emotion and that is the feeling that I want people to feel when they listen to my music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Loaded Andy Weatherall mix from Primal Scream just lives in my mind rent free!”

Getty Images

Loaded was undoubtedly a real turning point for the band at the beginning of the nineties after they asked late producer and DJ Andy Weatherall to remix the song “I’m Losing More Than I’ll Ever Have” which was the original name of the tune.

He absolutely transformed the song from a country ballad into a dancefloor anthem which is still loved till this day that is loved by Dua Lipa and many other significant people from the world of music.