Dua Lipa reacts to Primal Scream nineties classic which "lives rent free" in her mind
Global star Dua Lipa gave her thoughts on one of Primal Scream’s biggest tunes in a recent interview shared on social media.
The band fronted by Springburn-born Bobby Gillespie released the track “Loaded” as the lead single from their third studio album Screamadelica which is still considered to be one of the best Scottish albums of all time.
Now, Dua Lipa has been able to share her thoughts on the classic nineties track which features an audio sample of Frank Maxwell and Peter Fonda from the film the 1999 biker movie The Wild Angels.
Speaking about Loaded, Dua Lipa said: “It’s so good. Its got like the trumpet fanfare and it feels so epic and grand.
“It’s just a real kind of feeling of euphoria that kicks off at that point and that is the only way to describe it.
“Your heart is exploding with emotion and that is the feeling that I want people to feel when they listen to my music.
“The Loaded Andy Weatherall mix from Primal Scream just lives in my mind rent free!”
Loaded was undoubtedly a real turning point for the band at the beginning of the nineties after they asked late producer and DJ Andy Weatherall to remix the song “I’m Losing More Than I’ll Ever Have” which was the original name of the tune.
He absolutely transformed the song from a country ballad into a dancefloor anthem which is still loved till this day that is loved by Dua Lipa and many other significant people from the world of music.
