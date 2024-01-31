Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scottish bands and musicians are set to descend upon Munich this summer for a huge party as Steve Clarke's side take on Germany in the opening match of 2024.

The event which is being put on by Tartan Troubadours will take place at Backstage in Munich on Thursday June, 13 - the day before Scotland face Germany at the Allianz Arena.

Glasgow rockers Glasvegas will perform an acoustic set at the gig as well as Kyle Falconer playing a View acoustic set. They will also be joined by Gallus, Ben Walker, PG Ciarletta and DJ Tam Coyle.

Thousands on Scotland fans will descend upon Germany this summer for the tournament with the side being drawn in a group to face host nation Germany, Hungary and Switzerland.

