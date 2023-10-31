25 of the best songs ever released by a Glasgow band as chosen by Glaswegians

These are 25 of the best tunes released by Glasgow bands

Glasgow has produced huge amounts of musical talent over the decades with plenty of bands capturing the hearts of Glaswegians that still have a dedicated following to this day.

Some have hit the heights of scoring a UK number one hit while others have firmly secured their place amongst the best and most recognisable Scottish bands of all time.

We asked our readers to tell us the best song ever released by a Glasgow band with over a thousand people getting back to us with their suggestions.

1 . Tinseltown in the Rain The Blue Nile

2 . Sparky’s Dream Teenage Fanclub Photo: x

3 . Driftwood Travis

4 . Dignity Deacon Blue Photo: Cuffe and Taylor