25 of the best songs ever released by a Glasgow band as chosen by Glaswegians

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 31st Oct 2023, 15:57 GMT

Glasgow has produced huge amounts of musical talent over the decades with plenty of bands capturing the hearts of Glaswegians that still have a dedicated following to this day.

Some have hit the heights of scoring a UK number one hit while others have firmly secured their place amongst the best and most recognisable Scottish bands of all time.

We asked our readers to tell us the best song ever released by a Glasgow band with over a thousand people getting back to us with their suggestions.

The Blue Nile

1. Tinseltown in the Rain

The Blue Nile

Teenage Fanclub

2. Sparky’s Dream

Teenage Fanclub Photo: x

Travis

3. Driftwood

Travis

Deacon Blue

4. Dignity

Deacon Blue Photo: Cuffe and Taylor

