Summer Nights at the Bandstand returns to Glasgow’s West End this summer with over 10 nights of live music

Summer Nights at the Bandstand are getting set to return to Kelvingrove Park in the West End for the ninth year with plenty of live music.

Huge acts are set to take to the stage in the Glasgow park as the gigs are once again likely to be memorable occasions if you are fortunate enough to have tickets.

Siouxsie at Kelvingrove Bandstand PIC: Calum Buchan

When is the first Summer Nights at the Bandstand concert?

Gabrielle opens up the Summer Nights at the Bandstand gigs on Tuesday 23 July 2024.

How many nights are Summer Nights at the Bandstand on for?

Summer Nights at the Bandstand in Kelvingrove Park will be on for 12 nights in Glasgow.

Who is performing at Summer Nights at the Bandstand?

Everything gets underway with Gabrielle opening up Tuesday 23 July with The Midnight, Johnny Marr, Bill Bailey, Emeli Sande, Future Islands, Ocean Colour Scene, Squeeze, The Teskey Brothers, Ziggy Alberts, The Saw Doctors, Echo & The Bunnymen and Bananarama set to take to the stage throughout July and August.

Who has previously played at Summer Nights at the Bandstand?

Previous acts which have performed at the Bandstand includes the likes of The Waterboys, Van Morrison, Primal Scream, Patti Smith and Burt Bacharach amongst others.

How regular is public transport to Kelvingrove Park?

There are three different underground stations which you can get off at if going to Kelvingrove Bandstand with Kelvinbridge, Hillhead and Kelvinhall all being the closest stations.

Are there still tickets available to purchase for Summer Nights at the Bandstand?