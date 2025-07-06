Catfish and the Bottlemen will play a huge outdoor gig at Glasgow Green, marking their return to the city for the firs time in almost six years.

It will be the first time that Catfish and the Bottlemen have performed in Glasgow since November 2019 at the SSE Hydro. The bands first performance in the city came over a decade ago when they performed early gigs at the O2 ABC on Sauchiehall Street, Broadcast and The Classic Grand.

Here is everything you need to know if you are heading along to Glasgow Green for the concert.

One of Glasgow’s Summer Sessions, Catfish and the Bottlemen will play Glasgow Green on Wednesday, July 9 with support from The Wombats and The Fratellis. | Getty Images for KROQ

When are Catfish and the Bottlemen playing in Glasgow?

Catfish and the Bottlemen are set to perform in Glasgow on Wednesday 9 July at Glasgow Green.

What time does doors open for Catfish and the Bottlemen in Glasgow?

Doors will open at 5pm on Wednesday night for Catfish and the Bottlemen at Glasgow Green.

Is there support for Catfish and the Bottlemen in Glasgow?

Catfish and the Bottlemen will be supported by The Wombats and The Fratellis at Glasgow Green.

How can I get to Glasgow Green for Catfish and the Bottlemen ?

Roads surrounding Glasgow Green will be closed and restricted to local residents only so please don’t bring your car as there is no parking at the event.

Walking

Glasgow Green is well serviced by all major travel hubs in the city centre which are all within walking distance of the event site.

Rail

Scotrail operate services to Glasgow Central and Glasgow Queen Street. Both stations are within a 20-minute walk to Glasgow Green.

Please plan ahead and buy your ticket before boarding the train.

Glasgow Subway

The underground connects the City Centre with surrounding Glasgow suburbs and has Park and Ride options. The nearest stations to Glasgow Green are Bridge Street, St Enoch and Buchanan Street.

Buses

5–21 year-olds living in Scotland, no matter of their nationality, can apply for a new National Entitlement Card (NEC) or Young Scot NEC to access free bus travel across the country. More information can be found on freebus.scot.

Citylink run national services to Buchanan Bus Station from across the country including Inverness, Perth, Kirkcaldy, Falkirk, and Aberdeen – citylink.co.uk

Pick up/Drop Off

Due to road closures, it is not possible for cars to get close to Glasgow Green on show days.

The following 4 locations are recommended and are considered most convenient when arranging to drop off or pick up.

North - Duke Street at High Street

South – Caledonia Road

East – London Road, east of Bridgeton Rail Station

West – Broomielaw, west of Oswald Street

An Accessible Pick Up/Drop Off Location will be available and communicated in advance of the event.

All vehicles entering the Glasgow City Centre Low emissions Zone (LEZ) will need to meet the less-polluting emission standards or face a penalty charge.

Taxis

Glasgow Green is serviced by the following taxi ranks:

Glasgow Cross on London Road

Albion Street, Merchant City

West George St at Queen Street Station

Gordon St at Central Station

Accessible Parking

A limited number of blue badge parking spaces are available to pre-arrange on a first come first served basis. Please complete the Gigs in Scotland Accessible Application form to apply.

Are there age restrictions in place for Catfish and the Bottlemen at Glasgow Green?

14+

Those aged 14-15 years old must be accompanied by an adult aged 21 or over

Should I bring ID with me to Catfish and the Bottlemen at Glasgow Green?

A Challenge 25 policy will be in place. You must provide valid, in-date, original photographic ID (no photocopies or expired passports). Entry to the event is restricted to those 14+ and bar access is restricted to those 18+. Your ID must clearly resemble you and entry will be denied for false or borrowed IDs, which is a criminal offense.

Security checks will be thorough, and if we cannot quickly verify your ID or resemblance, you may experience delays. We work with Police Scotland to ensure a robust process and fake IDs will be confiscated and returned to the issuing organisation.

Accepted IDs:

UK/International Driving Licence (Full/Provisional)

UK/International Passport

PASS card (Young Scot, CitizenCard, My ID Card) with a clear, untampered hologram. If the hologram is damaged, apply for a replacement as it won’t be accepted.

What can I bring to Catfish and the Bottlemen?

A bag smaller than A3 paper.

The event is cashless so you will need to bring your bank card or contactless device. All types of contactless cards and devices are accepted by traders, bars and funfair.

Bring an empty soft collapsible water bottle or pouch which is 500ml or smaller so you can refill this at the free water points.

Portable phone chargers, lip balm and makeup, small cameras, wipes, ear plugs, and small hand sanitiser can all be brought into the event.

If you need to bring medicine, it must be clearly labelled in the original box or container and only be enough for one day. If you use a syringe, please take this to one of our first aid points where you can dispose of this safely.

What can’t I bring to Catfish and the Bottlemen at Glasgow Green?

Single use disposable vapes, rucksacks, bags bigger than A3 paper, glass (including perfumes), metal or hard plastic water bottles, food or drink/liquids even if unopened, drugs, flares (you will be charged by the Police), smoke canisters (you will be charged by the Police), flags, chairs, professional cameras, selfie sticks, umbrellas, weapons, and more.

Searches will be carried out at all entrances and may include a ‘pat down’, bag search and the use of a hand-held wand detection. You may be refused entry, ejected or worse still, arrested if you bring a prohibited item so familiarise yourself with what we won’t allow into the event. Items will be confiscated and not returned.

There are limited tickets available to see Catfish and the Bottlemen in Glasgow with there being remaining tickets available here.