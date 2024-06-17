Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Green Day will be performing at Bellahouston Park in Glasgow on their Saviors Tour

Green Day are getting set to perform in Glasgow at Bellahouston Park on their Saviors Tour where they will also be heading to Dublin and London this summer.

It will be the first time that the band has performed live in the city in almost two years with their last appearance coming back in June 2022 when they performed at Bellahouston Park on their Hella Mega Tour.

When are Green Day playing in Glasgow?

Green Day are set to perform in Glasgow on Tuesday 25 June at Bellahouston Park.

What time does doors open for Green Day in Glasgow?

Doors will open at 5pm for Green Day at Bellahouston Park.

Who is Green Day’s support act in Glasgow on their The Saviors tour?

Green Day will be supported by Nothing But Thieves and Maid of Ace during their gig at Bellahouston Park.

What time will the concert begin?

With doors opening at 5pm, it is still to be announced what showtimes will be.

What is Green Day’s setlist going to look like in Glasgow?

Green Day fans can expect to hear some of the bands biggest hits including tracks from their albums Dookie and American Idiot. . Below is a setlist from the Green Day’s gig at Ippodromo Snai La Maura, Milan on June 16:

The American Dream Is Killing Me

Burnout

Having a Blast

Chump

Longview

Welcome to Paradise

Pulling Teeth

Basket Case

She

Sassafras Roots

When I Come Around

Coming Clean

Emenius Sleepus

In the End

F.O.D.

All by Myself

Know Your Enemy

Look Ma, No Brains!

One Eyed B******

Hitchin’ a Ride

Dilemma

Brain Stew

American Idiot

Jesus of Suburbia

Holiday

Boulevard of Broken Dreams

Are We the Waiting

St. Jimmy

Give Me Novacaine

She’s a Rebel

Extraordinary Girl

Letterbomb

Wake Me Up When September Ends

Homecoming

Whatsername

Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)

Are there still tickets available to see Green Day in Glasgow?