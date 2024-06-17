Gigs in Glasgow: Everything you need to know ahead of Green Day at Bellahouston Park in Glasgow
Green Day are getting set to perform in Glasgow at Bellahouston Park on their Saviors Tour where they will also be heading to Dublin and London this summer.
It will be the first time that the band has performed live in the city in almost two years with their last appearance coming back in June 2022 when they performed at Bellahouston Park on their Hella Mega Tour.
When are Green Day playing in Glasgow?
Green Day are set to perform in Glasgow on Tuesday 25 June at Bellahouston Park.
What time does doors open for Green Day in Glasgow?
Doors will open at 5pm for Green Day at Bellahouston Park.
Who is Green Day’s support act in Glasgow on their The Saviors tour?
Green Day will be supported by Nothing But Thieves and Maid of Ace during their gig at Bellahouston Park.
What time will the concert begin?
With doors opening at 5pm, it is still to be announced what showtimes will be.
What is Green Day’s setlist going to look like in Glasgow?
Green Day fans can expect to hear some of the bands biggest hits including tracks from their albums Dookie and American Idiot. . Below is a setlist from the Green Day’s gig at Ippodromo Snai La Maura, Milan on June 16:
- The American Dream Is Killing Me
- Burnout
- Having a Blast
- Chump
- Longview
- Welcome to Paradise
- Pulling Teeth
- Basket Case
- She
- Sassafras Roots
- When I Come Around
- Coming Clean
- Emenius Sleepus
- In the End
- F.O.D.
- All by Myself
- Know Your Enemy
- Look Ma, No Brains!
- One Eyed B******
- Hitchin’ a Ride
- Dilemma
- Brain Stew
- American Idiot
- Jesus of Suburbia
- Holiday
- Boulevard of Broken Dreams
- Are We the Waiting
- St. Jimmy
- Give Me Novacaine
- She’s a Rebel
- Extraordinary Girl
- Letterbomb
- Wake Me Up When September Ends
- Homecoming
- Whatsername
- Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)
Are there still tickets available to see Green Day in Glasgow?
There are limited tickets available to see Green Day in Glasgow with there being remaining tickets available here.
