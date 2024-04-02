Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Johnny Marr is getting set to perform at Glasgow's world-famous Barrowland Ballroom on his 'The Spirit Power Tour'.

It will be the first time that the former Smiths guitarist has performed at the Barrowland Ballroom since last playing the venue back in November 2018.

Johnny Marr will be appearing at the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow on Wednesday 3 April 2024

The Glasgow gig will only be the second show on the tour with things kicking off the night before at Newcastle's O2 City Hall.

When is Johnny Marr playing Glasgow?

Johnny Marr will be performing in Glasgow on Wednesday 3 April 2024 at the Barrowland Ballroom.

What time does doors open at for Johnny Marr in Glasgow?

Doors will open at 7pm for Johnny Marr at Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom.

Who is Johnny Marr's support act in Glasgow on The Spirit Power Tour?

Johnny Marr will be supported by former Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes at the Barrowland Ballroom.

What time will the concert begin in Glasgow?

With doors opening at 7pm, Gaz Coombes is expected to come on stage at 7.45pm with Johnny Marr appearing on at 9pm.

What is Johnny Marr's setlist going to look like in Glasgow?

As the tour is yet to kick-off yet, fans can expect a mixture of songs from Marr's solo career as well as some Smiths classics.

Are there still tickets available to see Johnny Marr in Glasgow?