Some of the biggest names in music have performed at the legendary Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow’s East End

The Barrowland Ballroom was recently recognised by Time Out as the UK’s best music venue, according to bands and artists.

They beat off competition from the likes of London’s Palladium and the O2 Academy Brixton to be given the award with artists such as New Order guitarist Phil Cunningham and Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite giving the venue the nod with plenty of artists having spoken about their fondness for the venue over the years with Mick Jagger fondly remembering The Rolling Stones performance there in 1964.

It’s a unique special venue in the city that has so much heritage around it which people absolutely adore with the flashing lights at the front becoming an instantly recognisable part of Glasgow.

Having such a status in music, the Barrowland Ballroom Hall of Fame includes some legendary performers with some of the most notable being listed below.

1 . David Bowie David Bowie performed at Glasgow’s Barrowlands in November 1997 and was said to of had a great affinity with the place. Photo: Paul Windsor

2 . Stiff Little Fingers After the Belfast punk rock band first visited the Barrowland Ballroom in December 1987, they have regularly performed at the venue in Glasgow’s East End every year on St Patrick’s Day. Photo: Gary Welford

3 . Simple Minds Simple Minds gave the Barrowlands a new lease of life after they recorded the video to their single Waterfront at the venue in 1983. Photo: Dean Chalkley