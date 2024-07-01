Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Fleetwood Mac star is getting set to take to the stage in Glasgow for the first time in almost nine years

Stevie Nicks is getting set to perform in Glasgow at the OVO Hydro before she plays shows in Manchester, London, Antwerp and Amsterdam. The performance will be the first time that Nicks has appeared in the city since Fleetwood Mac made an appearance at the same venue back in July 2015.

She was recently spotted in the crowd at Taylor Swift's final Dublin performance on the Eras Tour with Swift dedicating Clara Bow and You’re on Your Own, Kid to the Fleetwood Mac star.

Stevie Nicks performs during at Madison Square Garden on October 01, 2023 in New York City | Getty Images for ABA

When is Stevie Nicks playing in Glasgow?

Stevie Nicks is set to perform in Glasgow on Saturday 6 July at OVO Hydro.

What time does doors open for Stevie Nicks in Glasgow?

Doors will open at 6.30pm when Stevie Nicks performs in Glasgow.

Who is Stevie Nick’s support act in Glasgow?

Stevie Nicks will not have a support act for her concert in Glasgow.

What time will the concert begin?

With doors opening at 6.30pm, it has not been confirmed what time Stevie Nicks will take to the stage in Glasgow.

What is Stevie Nick’s setlist going to look like in Glasgow?

Stevie Nicks fans can expect to hear some of her biggest hits. Below is a setlist from Stevie Nicks’ gig at the Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville on June 9 2024.

Outside the Rain

Dreams

If Anyone Falls

Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around

For What It’s Worth

Gypsy

Wild Heart

Bella Donna

Stand Back

Soldier’s Angel

Gold Dust Woman

Leather and Lace

Edge of Seventeen

Rhiannon

Landslide

Are there still tickets available to see Stevie Nicks in Glasgow?