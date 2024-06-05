Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A number of commuters will be heading through to the capital from Glasgow to see Taylor Swift perform at Murrayfield Stadium over the weekend.

It will be the first time that Taylor Swift has appeared in Scotland since 2015 when she performed at the OVO Hydro on her 1989 World Tour.

Here is everything you need to know about Taylor Swift at Murrayfield if you are heading to the gig from Glasgow.

Taylor Swift will perform three nights at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.

When is Taylor Swift playing in Edinburgh?

Taylor Swift will be performing three nights at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh between Friday, 7 June and Sunday, 9 June 2024.

What time does doors open for Taylor Swift in Edinburgh?

Ticketholders who have Early Entry tickets will be able to access the venue through their dedicated turnstiles from 3pm. The stadium will be open for all other ticketholders at 4pm. Hospitality ticketholders will have dedicated turnstile lanes and can access the stadium from 4pm.

Who is supporting Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour at Murrayfield?

Taylor Swift will be supported by American rock band Paramore during her gigs at Murrayfield in June.

When will Taylor Swift’s gig at Murrayfield begin?

The show at Murrayfield Stadium will begin at 6pm on all three nights.

Are you allowed to take a bag with you to see Taylor Swift at Murrayfield?

Only bags A4 size or under (30cm x 21cm) will be permitted into the stadium. Exemptions do apply for medical or childcare purposes. All bags will be subject to a search before entering the stadium with there being no facilities to leave your bag.

Is there parking available at Murrayfield Stadium for Taylor Swift?

There is no public parking available at Murrayfield Stadium for Taylor Swift.

There will be a limited number of Blue Badge accessible parking spaces for the event however due to the extremely high demand anticipated, spaces will be allocated through a ballot which is done in advance of show day and access to the car park for the event will only be permitted with a date specific venue parking pass. Due to crowd egress and local road closures for the event vehicles parked in this area will be held until the roads are open again, which could be approximately 90 minutes post show-end.