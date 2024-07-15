Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scotland’s biggest live music event has been confirmed to go ahead next year, and fans can get their hands on early bird tickets this week.

Rockstar Energy presents TRNSMT came to a close last night as Calvin Harris wrapped up three days of incredible live music with a bang, and already organisers have announced that the festival will return next year.

Organisers confirmed today that Rockstar Energy presents TRNSMT will be back next July for its eighth year, taking place on Friday 11 July, Saturday 12 July, and Sunday 13 July.

This weekend, the main stage saw acts such as Liam Gallagher, Sugababes, Gerry Cinnamon, Natasha Bedingfield, Calvin Harris, Chase & Status and CMAT perform to 150,000 fans across the weekend who will already be wondering who next year’s headliners will be.

Fans signed up to the TRNSMT database can access 3-day general admission, VIP, or VIP+ tickets at 2024 ticket prices from 9am on Wednesday 17th July via the TRNSMT presale. Tickets officially go on sale from 9am on Friday 19th July.

The line up is still to be announced, but as ever, fans can expect international artists and homegrown talent promising a massive weekend of live music.

Fans can snap up early bird tickets on TRNSMT’s website from £275 (+ GCC Environmental Levy), with payment plans available, meaning music lovers can secure tickets, only paying 20% of the ticket price at this time.