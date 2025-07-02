Kendrick Lamar and SZA are set to perform a huge outdoor gig at the national stadium in July.

It will be the first time that Kendrick Lamar has performed in Glasgow since November 2022 at the SSE Hydro. His first performance in the city came over a decade ago when he appeared at the O2 ABC on Sauchiehall Street.

Here is everything you need to know if you are heading along to Hampden Park for the concert.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA performing at the Coachella Music Festival. | Getty Images for Coachella

When is Kendrick Lamar and SZA playing in Glasgow?

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are set to perform in Glasgow on Tuesday 8 July at Hampden Park.

What time does doors open for Kendrick Lamar and SZA in Glasgow?

Doors will open at 5pm on Tuesday night for Kendrick Lamar and SZA at Hampden Park.

How can I get to Hampden Park for Kendrick Lamar and SZA?

Walking

The stadium is a 45-minute walk from the city centre.

Rail

Scotrail operates a service between Glasgow Central and Mount Florida which is within walking distance to Hampden. The last train returning to Glasgow Central after the show will be updated closer to the event.

Buses

Bus information will be updated closer to the event.

Cycling

There are cycle racks situated under exit stairwells 36 and 44 at the front of the South Stand.

Please note that locks are not provided, and no responsibility will be taken by The Scottish Football Association or the promoter for any loss or damage to your bicycle.

Parking:

Parking information will be updated closer to the event.

Are there age restrictions in place for Kendrick Lamar and SZA at Hampden Park?

Standing

Over 14s only. Persons aged 14-15 must accompanied by an adult 18 or over at all times. One adult minimum per 4 persons aged 14-15 years old.

Seated

Over 14s only. Persons aged 14-15 must accompanied by an adult 18 or over at all times. One adult minimum per 4 persons aged 14-15 years old.

Should I bring ID with me to Kendrick Lamar and SZA at Hampden Park?

A Challenge 25 policy will be in place. You must provide valid, in-date, original photographic ID (no photocopies or expired passports). Entry to the event is restricted to those X+ and bar access is restricted to those 18+. Your ID must clearly resemble you and entry will be denied for false or borrowed IDs, which is a criminal offense.

Security checks will be thorough, and if we cannot quickly verify your ID or resemblance, you may experience delays. We work with Police Scotland to ensure a robust process and fake IDs will be confiscated and returned to the issuing organisation.

Accepted IDs:

• UK/International Driving Licence (Full/Provisional)

• UK/International Passport

• PASS card (Young Scot, CitizenCard, My ID Card) with a clear, untampered hologram. If the hologram is damaged, apply for a replacement as it won’t be accepted.

This follows the national Challenge 25 policy

What can I bring to Kendrick Lamar and SZA at Hampden Park?

Bank card/contactless payment (Hampden is a fully cashless site so, don’t bring cash), blankets, cameras, ear plugs, hand sanitiser, hats, lip balm, make up, sunscreen, sunglasses, an empty bottle no bigger than 500ml (not a fancy reusable one though as glass/metal/hard plastic bottles aren't permitted), wipes and more. .

What can’t I bring to Kendrick Lamar and SZA at Hampden Park?

Please don’t bring a bag unless it is absolutely essential. Bags bigger than A4 are not permitted inside the stadium, and there are no locker facilities available.

No chairs, professional cameras, drugs, flares, glass or metal/hard plastic bottles (including perfume/fragrance), smoke canisters, flag poles, selfie sticks, umbrellas, weapons, and more.

