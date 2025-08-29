It will be the first time that the band has performed in Glasgow since

Florence & The Machine has announced their UK & EU tour to celebrate the release of her sixth studio album, Everybody Scream, set for release on October 31.

She will be bringing the magic to life across major strongholds, including a show at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on 9th February 2026. Florence will be joined by Paris Paloma, who will be opening the shows across the eighteen dates for the Everybody Scream tour.

The album’s title track was released last week with an accompanying video directed by Autumn de Wilde. Everybody Scream was written and produced by Florence Welch over the past two years with a close-knit circle of collaborators, including Mark Bowen of IDLES, who appears in the video for the single, Aaron Dessner and Mitski.

After needing lifesaving surgery on the Dance Fever Tour, Florence’s recovery took her down the path of spiritual mysticism, witchcraft and folk horror as she felt the limits of her body and explored what it means to be “healed”. The album treads through womanhood, partnership, ageing and dying; exposing the murky in the mundane.

Everybody Scream UK & EU Tour 2026

6 February - Belfast - SSE Arena

8 February - Birmingham - bp pulse Live

9 February - Glasgow - OVO Hydro

11 February - Newcastle - Utilita Arena

13 February - Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena

14 February - Sheffield - Utilita Arena

16 February - London - The O2

17 February - London - The O2

20 February - Manchester - Co-op Live

22 February - Paris - Accor Arena

23 February - Antwerp - Sportpaleis

25 February - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome

26 February - Cologne - Lanxess Arena

2 March - Vienna - Stadthalle

4 March - Munich - Olympiahalle

5 March - Prague - 02 Arena

7 March - Krakow - Tauron Arena

9 March - Berlin - Uber Arena

Tickets for the Glasgow show go on sale from 10am on Friday 5th September 2025 via www.gigsinscotland.com