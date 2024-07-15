Franz Ferdinand announce three intimate Scottish autumn gigs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The band will perform at three small venues around Scotland

Franz Ferdinand have announced that they are to play three small gigs in Scotland later this year.

Unfortunately for Glasgow fans, there has been no gig announced in the city with the band set to head to Strathpeffer, Stirling and Dumfries.

They will play at Spa Pavilion in Strathpeffer, Albert Halls in Stirling and The Venue in Dumfries during their Live in Scotland 2024 mini tour.

Taking to social media, Franz Ferdinand said: “We're looking forward to playing some shows back home in Scotland in September.

“Local pre-sale starts at 9am on Thursday 18th July and general sale starts at 9am on Friday 19th July.

“Be first to get general sale tickets by signing up to the mailing list

“See you there.”

These gigs will be the first time that the band have performed in over a year with their most recent performance coming at Beat Festival at the beginning of September 2023.