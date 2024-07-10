Franz Ferdinand teases major Scottish announcement
Glasgow rockers Franz Ferdinand have got their Scottish fans speculating after they posted a rather cryptic message on social media which should all make sense later this week.
The band said: “To our Scotland-based fans, we’ve an announcement coming for you at the end of this week. Sign-up to our mailing list via the link in our bio to be the first to know.”
Franz Ferdinand currently have no upcoming tour dates in their schedule with the band having last appeared in Glasgow at the OVO Hydro on their Hits to the Head tour where they performed songs from their new greatest hits album.
This year marks 20 years since Franz released their debut album with the anniversary being marked with a one off black & orange vinyl pressing back in February.
As always, GlasgowWorld will be here to keep you updated with the most recent music announcements in the city.
