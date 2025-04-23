Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Amy Macdonald’s gift for crafting positive, uplifting songs from relatable stories of triumphs, struggles and hope have made her one of the UK’s most beloved artists.

That talent has attracted a huge audience, leading to five albums which have gone Top 5 across Europe, with over 12 million sales, 12 international Platinum certifications, and over a billion streams. She’s a consistently huge draw in the live arena too, having played to more than 5 million people worldwide.

Now Amy steps into a new chapter with the news that she will release her sixth album, ‘Is This What You’ve Been Waiting For?’, on July 11th. She launches the record alongside its lead single and title track, and also confirms details of a major UK and European tour which includes a huge homecoming arena date at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on 12th December 2025.

Amy will build towards the album release with a series of major festival sets, including the Isle of Wight and the Neighbourhood Weekender, as well as further shows in Germany and Switzerland.

‘Is This What You’ve Been Waiting For?’ is a bold new collection of songs that will remind the world of just why they fell in love with her in the first place. Amy holds nothing back in songs full of cathartic release and escapist energy. Simmering with her undefeatable spirit, the topics she explores are born from experience, both first hand and by witnessing other people’s struggles, spanning toxic friendships, feeling trapped in relationships, and daring to break away from the pressures of social expectations. Survival, and the idea of moving forward, prove powerful throughlines on the album. There’s also an appreciation for the fans whose dedicated, enduring support makes all of this possible.

Amy says, “I feel very lucky to be in the place I am now. I’ve got this career, good friends, my family, and people still seem to want to hear my music, which is great. There’s a realness in me, something raw – honestly I’m winging it most of the time.”

The thrilling title track introduces the record with a pulsating beat and dramatic crashes of the cymbals, as Amy unleashes a euphoric rallying cry. It’s a song that truly captures the electrifying power of a live show, and the connection she feels as she plays her music to an enraptured crowd. It also provides a release from the constant demands of the industry.

She adds, “This song was actually inspired by when they opened The Sphere in Las Vegas – I woke up one day and saw all of these videos of it, and I thought, this is incredible! I was totally blown away by it, and it reminded me of how gigs are experiences. It really inspired me and made me think about how music is for me, and gigs have always been the most important part. But streaming has created the demand for new music all of the time – it’s like a constant treadmill. This song is my view on how people always expect more music and social media content.”

TOUR DATES

APRIL

10th - Zermatt, Unplugged, Switzerland

MAY

24th - Warrington, Neighbourhood Weekender

JUNE

20th - Isle of Wight Festival

JULY

16th - Locarno, Moon & Stars Festival, Switzerland

24th - Rottweil, Kraftwerk, Germany

26th - Creuzberg, Musiksommer, Germany

27th - Karlsruhe, Das Fest, Germany

29th - Bremen, Seebuhne, Germany

31st - Jena, Kulturarena, Germany

AUGUST

2nd- Saarbrücken, Saarlandhalle, Germany

3rd - Freiburg, Zelt Music Festival, Germany

NOVEMBER

20th - London, Eventim Apollo

21st - Wolverhampton, The Civic Hall

22nd - Sheffield, City Hall

24th - Newcastle, O2 City Hall

26th - Portsmouth, Guildhall

27th - Swansea, Arena

28th - Bath, Forum

30th - Dublin, 3Olympia

DECEMBER

1st - Belfast, Telegraph

3rd - Cambridge, Corn Exchange

4th - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

5th - Manchester, O2 Apollo

12th - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

FEBRUARY

8th – Germany, Munich, Zenith

9th Luxembourg, Luxembourg, Den Atelier

11th – Germany, Berlin, Tempodrom

12th – Germany, Hamburg, Sporthalle

13th – Germany, Leipzip, Haus Auensee

16th – Austria, Vienna, Gasometer

17th – Italy, Milan, Fabrique

18th – Switzerland, Zurich, The Hall

20th – Germany, Wiesbaden, Schlachthof

21st – Belgium, Antwerp, De Roma

22nd – Belgium, Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

24th – The Netherlands, Utrecht, Tivoli Vredenburg

25th – The Netherlands, Groningen, De Oosterpoort

26th – Germany, Cologne, Palladium