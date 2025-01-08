Gigs in Glasgow: Blur guitarist Graham Coxon to perform intimate Glasgow gig in March

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Waeve were the first band to perform at the new Co-op Live arena in Manchester in 2024 as the support act for Elbow

Blur guitarist Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall will return to Glasgow’s East End with their band The Waeve this spring for a gig at Saint Luke’s.

The tour kicks off in Glasgow on Sunday 16 March before performances in Manchester, Sheffield, London and Bristol before two festival performances in Colchester and Portsmouth in August.

The Waeve released their second album ‘City Lights’ in September 2024 which was inspired by the couple raising their daughter, Eliza May - who has a song named after her on the record.

Speaking to NME about the new album, Rose Elinor Dougall said: “We felt that we’d built a bit of momentum up with the first one, and wanted to be sure that it didn’t drop off.

“It’s the hardest thing ever, when you’ve got a blank page in front of you. If you leave that to fester too long it can become a bit insurmountable. It was helpful for us – especially in the midst of having a new baby – to not completely lose sight of that side of ourselves.

“Graham is great at keeping that motion happening, and initiating the beginnings of what would be the next record. It just sort of formed on its own steam.”

Tickets for the concert at Saint Luke’s are available here.