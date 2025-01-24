Gigs in Glasgow: Diana Ross announces UK tour including huge Glasgow show
Diana Ross will be returning to the UK with her “Symphonic Celebration” surrounded by an ensemble of great musicians of soul, jazz, rock, pop and more.
The majestic 2025 ‘A Symphonic Celebration’ UK Tour will visit seven arenas in Birmingham, Nottingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds and Liverpool throughout June 2025, before a closing night at London’s The O2 on 2 July.
‘A Symphonic Celebration’ Tour dates and orchestras:
22nd June 2025 Birmingham BP Pulse Live Hallé Orchestra
23rd June 2025 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena Hallé Orchestra
25th June 2025 Glasgow OVO Hydro Royal Scottish National Orchestra
26th June 2025 Manchester Co-op Live Hallé Orchestra
28th June 2025 Leeds First Direct Arena Hallé Orchestra
30th June 2025 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena Hallé Orchestra
2nd July 2025 London The O2 Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra
For the first time ever on tour, Ms Ross will be accompanied by the grandeur of a symphony in a world of splendour, love and music. Performing five shows with Manchester based Hallé Orchestra, before being joined by the Royal Scottish National Orchestra at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro and the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra for London. Further information on each orchestra can be found below.
These exclusive performances will showcase timeless classics from her iconic wide-ranging repertoire, including beloved hits like 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough', 'Amazing Grace', 'Endless Love', 'Stop! In the Name of Love', 'Ave Maria', 'Home', 'Upside Down', 'I'm Coming Out', and many more."
This tour marks Diana Ross’s return to the UK for the first shows since her 2023 performance at The Royal Albert Hall for “The Music Legacy Tour”. That followed “The Summer of Diana Ross” in 2022, when she delivered a memorable televised performances at Buckingham Palace for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee and the coveted Legend’s Slot at Glastonbury Festival’s Pyramid Stage.
Tickets will go on general sale Friday 31st January 2025 at 10am here.
