Gigs in Glasgow: Everything you need to know ahead of Liam Gallagher at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow
and live on Freeview channel 276
Liam Gallagher is getting set to perform back to back nights in Glasgow on his Definitely Maybe tour which celebrates 30 years since Oasis’ debut album was released.
The former Oasis frontman has already appeared in Glasgow earlier this year when he took to the stage in the East End of the city at the Barrowland Ballroom with former Stone Roses guitarist John Squire.
When is Liam Gallagher playing in Glasgow?
Liam Gallagher is to perform in Glasgow on Wednesday 19 June and Thursday 20 June 2024 at the OVO Hydro.
What time does doors open for Liam Gallagher in Glasgow?
Doors will open at 6.30pm on both nights of Liam Gallagher in Glasgow.
Who is Liam Gallagher’s support act in Glasgow on his Definitely Maybe?
Liam Gallagher will be supported by Dundee rockers The View and his son Gene’s band Villanelle on both nights at the OVO Hydro.
What time will the concert begin?
With doors opening at 6.30pm on both nights, the event timings are yet to be released.
What is Liam Gallagher’s setlist going to look like in Glasgow?
Liam Gallagher’s recent setlist at the O2 Arena in London featured:
- Rock ‘n’ Roll Star
- Columbia
- Shakermaker
- Up in the Sky
- Digsy’s Dinner
- Bring It On Down
- Cloudburst
- I Will Believe
- Half the World Away
- D’Yer Wanna Be a Spaceman?
- Fade Away
- Lock All the Doors
- (It’s Good) To Be Free
- Whatever
- Cigarettes & Alcohol
- Married With Children
- Supersonic
- Slide Away
- Live Forever
- I Am the Walrus
Are there still tickets available to see Liam Gallagher in Glasgow?
There are limited tickets available to see Liam Gallagher in Glasgow with there being remaining tickets available here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.