Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liam Gallagher is getting set to perform back to back nights in Glasgow on his Definitely Maybe tour which celebrates 30 years since Oasis’ debut album was released.

The former Oasis frontman has already appeared in Glasgow earlier this year when he took to the stage in the East End of the city at the Barrowland Ballroom with former Stone Roses guitarist John Squire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Gallagher performs during a concert at the South of the Sun festival in Soendermarken in Copenhagen, on June 10, 2022. (Photo by Emil Helms / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) | Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima

When is Liam Gallagher playing in Glasgow?

Liam Gallagher is to perform in Glasgow on Wednesday 19 June and Thursday 20 June 2024 at the OVO Hydro.

What time does doors open for Liam Gallagher in Glasgow?

Doors will open at 6.30pm on both nights of Liam Gallagher in Glasgow.

Who is Liam Gallagher’s support act in Glasgow on his Definitely Maybe?

Liam Gallagher will be supported by Dundee rockers The View and his son Gene’s band Villanelle on both nights at the OVO Hydro.

What time will the concert begin?

With doors opening at 6.30pm on both nights, the event timings are yet to be released.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is Liam Gallagher’s setlist going to look like in Glasgow?

Liam Gallagher’s recent setlist at the O2 Arena in London featured:

Rock ‘n’ Roll Star

Columbia

Shakermaker

Up in the Sky

Digsy’s Dinner

Bring It On Down

Cloudburst

I Will Believe

Half the World Away

D’Yer Wanna Be a Spaceman?

Fade Away

Lock All the Doors

(It’s Good) To Be Free

Whatever

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Married With Children

Supersonic

Slide Away

Live Forever

I Am the Walrus

Are there still tickets available to see Liam Gallagher in Glasgow?