Franz Ferdinand are back with a new album for the first time in over six years and will play in Glasgow.

Franz Ferdinand have announced a huge gig at the Barrowland Ballroom in March 2025.

Yesterday, the Glasgow rockers took to their social media to tease the new single ‘Audacious’ which sees the band’s keyboard and synthesizer player Julian Victor Corrie appear in the video. The single is out now with Franz Ferdinand also confirming that they will release their sixth studio album ‘The Human Fear’ on 10th January 2025. Alex Kapranos and co will then head out on a UK and European tour which sees them stop by Glasgow’s legendary Barrowland Ballroom.

Franz Ferdinand will begin the UK and European Tour in Lisbon on 14th February before heading to A Coruna, Madrid, Barcelona, Milan, Zurich, Munich, Berlin, Warsaw, Paris, Cologne, Antwerp, Amsterdam and London before playing their final date on the tour in Glasgow on 7th March 2025.

Some fans might be lucky enough to catch the band later this month as they embark on a small tour around Scotland where they will play in Strathpeffer, Stirling and Dumfries before they head off to South America for six concerts.

Produced with Mark Ralph, who previously worked with them on their 2013 album Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action, the album showcases Franz at their most immediate, upbeat and life-affirming, unashamedly going for the pop-jugular in classic Franz style.

Recorded at AYR studios in Scotland, the 11-songs on The Human Fear all allude to some deep-set human fears and how overcoming and accepting these fears drives and defines our lives. Talking about the album, Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand said: “Making this record was one of the most life-affirming experiences I’ve had, but it’s called The Human Fear. Fear reminds you that you're alive. I think we all are addicted in some way to the buzz it can give us. How we respond to it shows how we are human. So here’s a bunch of songs searching for the thrill of being human via fears. Not that you’d necessarily notice on first listen.”