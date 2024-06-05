Gigs in Glasgow: I went to see The Pet Shop Boys in Glasgow as they lit up the OVO Hydro in their dreamworld
It was the first time that the pair had appeared at the OVO Hydro in over two years as they continued their ‘Dreamworld - The Greatest Hits Live’ tour with the setlist being packed full of singles.
They are a band that I have always wanted to see live, having been impressed by their performance at Glastonbury in 2022 where they also joined The Killers on stage to perform ‘Always On My Mind’.
The audience roared as the duo appeared on stage with bright lights and chrome faced masks as they opened with the 1986 hit ‘Suburbia’ before going into ‘Can You Forgive Her?’ and ‘Opportunities (Let’s Make Lots of Money)’.
One of the early highlights of the evening was when they performed a mix of U2’s hit ‘Where The Streets Have No Name’ along with ‘I Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’ which had the audience on their feet and singing along.
Tennant proclaimed that it was good to be back in Glasgow as the Pet Shop Boys played hit after hit with other highlights being ‘Domino Dancing’, ‘New York City Boy’ and ‘Loves Comes Quickly’.
It was a pure celebration of four decades of music with ‘You Were Always on My Mind’ being utterly outstanding. Before heading off for a few moments they played ‘Go West’, followed by ‘It’s a Sin’ with the encore being made up of ‘West End Girls’ and ‘Being Boring’.
A special mention goes to Glasgow’s own Clare Uchima who sung co-lead vocals on an excellent version of ‘What Have I Done to Deserve This?’ which the Pet Shop Boys recorded with Dusty Springfield in the late 1980s.
