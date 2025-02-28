Gigs in Glasgow: Joesef announces 'A Weekend at Stephanie's Place' March residency in Glasgow
Joesef has just announced his first headline shows in over a year to celebrate the new release 'Stephanie's Place'.
The series of intimate 'A Weekend At Stephanie's Place' shows at The Art School, Glasgow will take place on Friday 28th, Saturday 29th, and Sunday 30th March.
In this new single, Joesef marries his trademark tender vocals with an upbeat club groove in the 2nd single of his new electrifying era of optimism. Inspired by a house party at his best friend’s flat, he explains "Stephanie’s Place is about that particular vulnerability of telling someone you love them for the first time.
“There’s a level of airs and graces that’s stripped away by an all nighter which usually makes it easier to profess your love for anyone, whether that be someone you care for deeply or even a complete stranger. It’s the one of the rawest states to be in, and I’ve met some of the greatest loves of my life as a result of it, platonic or otherwise."
Tickets go on general sale Wednesday 5th March at 10am via gigsinscotland.com
