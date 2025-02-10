The pair will be heading to Glasgow’s Southside later this year for a huge outdoor show

Following their Super Bowl halftime performance, Kendrick Lamar and SZA announce their Grand National Tour, which will take over 13 stadiums across Europe and the United Kingdom this summer.

They're set to play a major Glasgow show at Hampden Park on Tuesday 8th July.

It will be the first time that Lamar has performed in Glasgow since appearing at the OVO Hydro in November 2022 on his The Big Steppers tour.

Tour Dates:

Apr 19 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

Apr 23 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

Apr 26 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

Apr 29 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium

May 03 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

May 05 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

May 08 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

May 09 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

May 12 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

May 17 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

May 21 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

May 23 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

May 27 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

May 29 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

May 31 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

Jun 04 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's Center

Jun 06 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

Jun 10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

Jun 12 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Jun 16 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Jun 18 - Washington, DC - Northwest Stadium

Jul 02 – Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieSTADION

Jul 04 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

Jul 08 – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park

Jul 10 – Birmingham, UK – Villa Park

Jul 13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA

Jul 15 – Paris, France – Paris La Defense Arena

Jul 19 – Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium

Jul 22 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Jul 27 – Lisbon, Portugal – Estadio do Restelo

Jul 30 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

Aug 02 – Rome, Italy – Stadio Olimpico

Aug 06 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy

Aug 09 – Stockholm, Sweden – 3Arena

Tickets available via GIGSINSCOTLAND.COM from Friday 14 February at 9am.