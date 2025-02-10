Gigs in Glasgow: Kendrick Lamar and SZA to play huge outdoor show at Hampden Park this summer after headlining Super Bowl
Following their Super Bowl halftime performance, Kendrick Lamar and SZA announce their Grand National Tour, which will take over 13 stadiums across Europe and the United Kingdom this summer.
They're set to play a major Glasgow show at Hampden Park on Tuesday 8th July.
It will be the first time that Lamar has performed in Glasgow since appearing at the OVO Hydro in November 2022 on his The Big Steppers tour.
Tour Dates:
Apr 19 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium
Apr 23 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
Apr 26 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
Apr 29 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium
May 03 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium
May 05 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
May 08 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
May 09 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
May 12 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
May 17 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
May 21 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
May 23 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
May 27 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
May 29 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park
May 31 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
Jun 04 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's Center
Jun 06 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
Jun 10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
Jun 12 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
Jun 16 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
Jun 18 - Washington, DC - Northwest Stadium
Jul 02 – Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieSTADION
Jul 04 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park
Jul 08 – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park
Jul 10 – Birmingham, UK – Villa Park
Jul 13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA
Jul 15 – Paris, France – Paris La Defense Arena
Jul 19 – Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium
Jul 22 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Jul 27 – Lisbon, Portugal – Estadio do Restelo
Jul 30 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
Aug 02 – Rome, Italy – Stadio Olimpico
Aug 06 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy
Aug 09 – Stockholm, Sweden – 3Arena
Tickets available via GIGSINSCOTLAND.COM from Friday 14 February at 9am.