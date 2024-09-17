Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut and Gigs in Scotland are introducing themselves to the new generation of Glasgow’s music scene, offering students the chance to get their hands on gig tickets, meal vouchers, and free entry to some of Glasgow’s coolest experiences.

As thousands of students arrive in Glasgow this month, King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut and Gigs in Scotland, are teaming up to inspire a new generation of music fans with a whole host of giveaways, including a golden ticket to King Tut’s New Year’s Revolution.

On 17th and 18th September, Glasgow’s Gumball Gig Machine will be popping up around the City Centre and West End giving students the chance to quickly get acquainted with some of the best music venues.

King Tut’s is offering up a Golden Ticket to all of the King Tut’s New Year’s Revolution 2025 shows, as well as free pints, merch, t-shirts and tote bags.

Music fans will also have the chance to grab tickets from Gigs in Scotland taking place at the iconic venues in Glasgow such as OVO Hydro, Barrowland, O2 Academy Glasgow, SWG3, and many more.

Players could also be in for the chance to secure vouchers to Roller Stop and Jungle Rumble, Topolabamba or Chakoo as a great way to get to know their new city.

King Tut’s has played a pivotal role in launching the careers of Scottish artists, including Paolo Nutini, Biffy Clyro, Calvin Harris, Amy MacDonald, Lewis Capaldi, Gerry Cinnamon, and The Snuts and was also the venue that launched Oasis into the sphere of music legends.

Susan Kerr, Communications Manager at King Tut’s said: “Coming to a new city can be overwhelming, there’s a lot to discover - and music venues are a great space to meet fellow students with the same taste in music.

“King Tut’s is more than a gig venue, it’s an important part of Glasgow’s history and experiencing an event in our 300-capacity venue is really special. We can’t wait for new students to experience it.

“And for any musicians starting out, we hope they find some inspiration within our walls and maybe even their first platform! Since opening in 1990, King Tut’s has hosted some of the world’s biggest artists before they became global superstars - from Oasis and Florence & The Machine to Lewis Capaldi and Amy Winehouse, alongside hundreds more.”

Some of the biggest local brands are also teaming up with King Tut’s to welcome students to the city, offering freebies and discounts that will get new and current students quickly acquainted with the best of Glasgow.

Locations of the gumball machine will be revealed via the Gigs in Scotland and King Tut’s Instagram each morning.