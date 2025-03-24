Gigs in Glasgow: Madness announce huge UK tour supported by Squeeze including Glasgow date
It has been announced that Madness will be heading to Glasgow this winter on their ‘Hit Parade UK Tour’.
They will be supported by Squeeze on their tour which spans across 13 UK cities in December with it all kicking off at Butlin’s Minehead for the House of Fun Weekender.
Madness will be heading to Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Saturday 6 December before they head to the Granite City the following night where they will play at the P&J Live in Aberdeen on Sunday 7 December 2025.
This will be the first time that the band have performed in the city since December 2023 when they played the OVO Hydro on their C’est La Vie tour.
Madness Hit Parade UK Tour 2025:
28 Nov - 1 Dec: Butlin’s Minehead
Thurs 4 Dec: Sheffield Utilita Arena
Fri 5 Dec: Manchester AO Arena
Sat 6 Dec: Glasgow OVO Hydro
Sun 7 Dec: Aberdeen P&J Live
Tue 9 Dec: Newcastle Utilita Arena
Wed 10 Dec: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
Fri 12 Dec: Leeds First Direct Arena
Sat 13 Dec: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Sun 14 Dec: Brighton Centre
Tue 16 Dec: Bournemouth VIC
Thurs 18 Dec: Cardiff Utilita Arena
Fri 19 Dec: Birmingham Utilita Arena
Sat 20 Dec: London The O2
Pre-sale tickets for the gigs go on sale on Wednesday with a general sale on Friday.
Prices have also been announced with tickets to cost between £45 and £76.
