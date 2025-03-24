The Ska band will be returning to Glasgow for the first time in two years

It has been announced that Madness will be heading to Glasgow this winter on their ‘Hit Parade UK Tour’.

They will be supported by Squeeze on their tour which spans across 13 UK cities in December with it all kicking off at Butlin’s Minehead for the House of Fun Weekender.

Madness will be heading to Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Saturday 6 December before they head to the Granite City the following night where they will play at the P&J Live in Aberdeen on Sunday 7 December 2025.

This will be the first time that the band have performed in the city since December 2023 when they played the OVO Hydro on their C’est La Vie tour.

Madness Hit Parade UK Tour 2025:

28 Nov - 1 Dec: Butlin’s Minehead

Thurs 4 Dec: Sheffield Utilita Arena

Fri 5 Dec: Manchester AO Arena

Sat 6 Dec: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Sun 7 Dec: Aberdeen P&J Live

Tue 9 Dec: Newcastle Utilita Arena

Wed 10 Dec: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Fri 12 Dec: Leeds First Direct Arena

Sat 13 Dec: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Sun 14 Dec: Brighton Centre

Tue 16 Dec: Bournemouth VIC

Thurs 18 Dec: Cardiff Utilita Arena

Fri 19 Dec: Birmingham Utilita Arena

Sat 20 Dec: London The O2

Pre-sale tickets for the gigs go on sale on Wednesday with a general sale on Friday.

Prices have also been announced with tickets to cost between £45 and £76.