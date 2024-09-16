Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a shock move, Gary Neville has joined up with chart-topping indie band The Reytons ahead of their UK and Ireland tour next year.

Following an apparent injury to bassist Lee Holland, the band announced the former Manchester United and England defender as the temporary replacement on Monday, alongside a host of huge live shows across the UK and Ireland. The band will play SWG3 Galvanizers Yard, Glasgow on Saturday 19th July 2025.

Off the back of their 2023 number one album ‘What’s Rock and Roll?’, 2024 has already been a whirlwind of a year for the Rotherham 4-piece - made up of Jonny Yerrell, Joe O’Brien, Lee Holland (Gary Neville replacing) and Jamie Todd - , narrowly missing out on top spot with their latest album ‘Ballad of a Bystander’ in January, before delivering a stratospheric 20,000 strong sold out headline show in their hometown’s Clifton Park. Described as ‘this generation’s Spike Island’, the Clifton Park show will live long in the memories of Reytons supporters, Rotherham residents and indie fans alike.

The band are now back with a vengeance to take their adrenaline-fuelled, energy-laden live show across the length and breadth of the UK with major stops at the newly reopened O2 Academy Brixton in London and Manchester’s Aviva Studios, both capable of 5,000 capacity crowds a piece, among other regular stops in UK major cities. The tour also branches out for a rare visit to Ireland, with special shows announced for Dublin and Belfast.

With expectations of high demand, the band are offering exclusive pre-sale to all who pre-order their latest live album, chronicling the momentous Rotherham show in July.

Tour dates:

Fri 7 Feb 2025 London O2 Academy Brixton

Sat 8 Feb 2025 Bournemouth O2 Academy

Fri 14 Feb 2025 Birmingham O2 Academy

Sat 15 Feb 2025 Blackpool Blackpool Tower

Sat 22 Feb 2025 Newcastle O2 City Hall

Fri 28 Feb 2025 Dublin Academy

Sat 1 Mar 2025 Belfast Limelight

Sat 8 Mar 2025 Manchester Aviva Studios

Sat 19 Jul 2025 Glasgow SWG3 Yard

Tickets for the Glasgow show go on sale from 10am on Friday 20th September via www.gigsinscotland.com.