Gigs in Glasgow: Mumford & Sons announce huge UK and European arena tour, including Glasgow show
Mumford & Sons have shared details of a huge 19-date arena tour of UK/Ireland + Europe later this year, including a show at the OVO Hydro, Glasgow on 2nd December.
The British folk-rock band release their new album, Rushmere, on 28th March, and are currently out on a global club tour that hit London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town last night, ahead of shows in Sydney and North America.
The new arena run will kick off in Stockholm on 6th November, and concludes in London on 10th December. The UK/Irish dates also include shows in Glasgow, Manchester, Sheffield, Birmingham and Cardiff ahead of the tour’s conclusion in London.
The band will precede the tour with a big outdoor show at Malahide Castle, Dublin on 4th July, where they last performed back in 2019.
Mumford & Sons Live:
17th March – Sydney Opera House, Sydney SOLD OUT
20th March – Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles SOLD OUT
22nd March – Chicago Theatre, Chicago SOLD OUT
23rd March – Allied Music Centre – Massey Hall, Toronto SOLD OUT
26th March – Brooklyn Paramount, New York SOLD OUT
4th July – Malahide Castle, Dublin
7th July – Arena di Verona, Verona
UK/Ireland/European Tour 2025:
6th November – Avicii Arena, Stockholm
8th November – Royal Arena, Copenhagen
10th November – Uber Arena, Berlin
12th November – Lanxess Arena, Cologne
13th November – Sportpaleis, Antwerp
14th November – Adidas Arena, Paris
16th November – Rockhal, Luxembourg
17th November – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam
19th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna
20th November – Hallenstadion, Zurich
21st November – Unipol Forum, Milan
23rd November – Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona
25th November – Sagres Campo Pequeno, Lisbon
2nd December – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
3rd December – Co-op Live, Manchester
5th December - Utilita Arena, Sheffield
7th December - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
8th December - Utilita Arena, Cardiff
10th December – The O2, London
The Gigs in Scotland presale will take place from 10am on Wednesday 19th March via gigsinscotland.com, with remaining tickets available through a general on-sale from 10am on Thursday 20th March.