The band will return to Glasgow for the first time in over seven years

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mumford & Sons have shared details of a huge 19-date arena tour of UK/Ireland + Europe later this year, including a show at the OVO Hydro, Glasgow on 2nd December.

The British folk-rock band release their new album, Rushmere, on 28th March, and are currently out on a global club tour that hit London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town last night, ahead of shows in Sydney and North America.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new arena run will kick off in Stockholm on 6th November, and concludes in London on 10th December. The UK/Irish dates also include shows in Glasgow, Manchester, Sheffield, Birmingham and Cardiff ahead of the tour’s conclusion in London.

Credit: @marcushaney

The band will precede the tour with a big outdoor show at Malahide Castle, Dublin on 4th July, where they last performed back in 2019.

Mumford & Sons Live:

17th March – Sydney Opera House, Sydney SOLD OUT

20th March – Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles SOLD OUT

22nd March – Chicago Theatre, Chicago SOLD OUT

23rd March – Allied Music Centre – Massey Hall, Toronto SOLD OUT

26th March – Brooklyn Paramount, New York SOLD OUT

4th July – Malahide Castle, Dublin

7th July – Arena di Verona, Verona

UK/Ireland/European Tour 2025:

6th November – Avicii Arena, Stockholm

8th November – Royal Arena, Copenhagen

10th November – Uber Arena, Berlin

12th November – Lanxess Arena, Cologne

13th November – Sportpaleis, Antwerp

14th November – Adidas Arena, Paris

16th November – Rockhal, Luxembourg

17th November – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

19th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna

20th November – Hallenstadion, Zurich

21st November – Unipol Forum, Milan

23rd November – Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona

25th November – Sagres Campo Pequeno, Lisbon

2nd December – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

3rd December – Co-op Live, Manchester

5th December - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

7th December - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

8th December - Utilita Arena, Cardiff

10th December – The O2, London

The Gigs in Scotland presale will take place from 10am on Wednesday 19th March via gigsinscotland.com , with remaining tickets available through a general on-sale from 10am on Thursday 20th March.