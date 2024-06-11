Gigs in Glasgow: Reverend & The Makers to bring UK tour to Glasgow in November
The Sheffield five-piece, fronted by Jon McClure, will embark on a nationwide run of 15 shows, opening in Lincoln on November 8th and concluding at Manchester Academy on November 28th, with a London show at the Electric Ballroom on the 20th.
Speaking about the tour announcement, lead singer Jon McClure says “I’m made up to be going on tour again - it’s been too long since we last played any shows. Having toured Heatwave In The Cold North a couple of months before its release I’m looking forward to playing more songs from that album and maybe testing out a few from the next one.”
The tour is Reverend & The Makers’ first full band tour since February 2023. It follows their seventh studio album ‘Heatwave In The Cold North’, which debuted at No. 6 in the Official Charts in May last year, giving the band their first Top 10 album since their debut album The State of Things, which reached No.5 in 2007, and their biggest single in over a decade. With an unbroken run of seven Top 20 albums to date, the band are currently in the studio working on new music, details of which will be unveiled soon.
Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday June 14th at 10am Here.
The tour dates are:
- Fri 8 Nov - Lincoln, The Drill
- Sat 9 Nov - Holmfirth, Picturedrome
- Mon 11 Nov - Liverpool, O2 Academy Liverpool
- Tue 12 Nov - Glasgow, SWG3 (TV Studio)
- Thu 14 Nov - Wolverhampton, Wulfrun Hall
- Fri 15 Nov - Shiiine On Weekender, Minehead
- Sat 16 Nov – Newcastle, Newcastle University SU
- Tue 19 Nov - Northampton, Roadmender
- Thu 20 Nov - London, Electric Ballroom
- Fri 22 Nov - Leeds, Stylus
- Fri 23 Nov - Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol
- Mon 25 Nov - Brighton, Concorde 2
- Wed 27 Nov - Nottingham, Rock City
- Thurs 28 Nov - Manchester, Manchester Academy
