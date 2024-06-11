Gigs in Glasgow: Reverend & The Makers to bring UK tour to Glasgow in November

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Reverend & The Makers have announced details of a major UK tour in November 2024.

The Sheffield five-piece, fronted by Jon McClure, will embark on a nationwide run of 15 shows, opening in Lincoln on November 8th and concluding at Manchester Academy on November 28th, with a London show at the Electric Ballroom on the 20th.

Speaking about the tour announcement, lead singer Jon McClure says “I’m made up to be going on tour again - it’s been too long since we last played any shows. Having toured Heatwave In The Cold North a couple of months before its release I’m looking forward to playing more songs from that album and maybe testing out a few from the next one.”

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reverend & The Makers | Supplied

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tour is Reverend & The Makers’ first full band tour since February 2023. It follows their seventh studio album ‘Heatwave In The Cold North’, which debuted at No. 6 in the Official Charts in May last year, giving the band their first Top 10 album since their debut album The State of Things, which reached No.5 in 2007, and their biggest single in over a decade. With an unbroken run of seven Top 20 albums to date, the band are currently in the studio working on new music, details of which will be unveiled soon.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday June 14th at 10am Here.

The tour dates are: